Barclays PLC (BCS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Venkatakrishnan - Group Chief Executive

Anna Cross - Group Finance Director

Conference Call Participants

Omar Keenan - Credit Suisse

Jason Napier - UBS

Joseph Dickerson - Jefferies

Rohith Chandra-Rajan - Bank of America

Jonathan Pierce - Numis

Guy Stebbings - Exane BNP Paribas

Alvaro Serrano - Morgan Stanley

Christopher Cant - Autonomous Research

Edward Firth - Stifel

Andrew Coombs - Citi

Operator

Welcome to Barclays Q1 2023 Results Analyst and Investor Conference Call. I will now hand you over to C.S. Venkatakrishnan, Group Chief Executive; and Anna Cross, Group Finance Director.

Venkatakrishnan

Good morning. Thank you for joining us on today's call. Let me start by saying how pleased I'm with our first quarter's performance for 2023. This was a record quarter of profitability for the bank. We generated 11.3 pence of earnings per share, which is well above the 8.4 pence of EPS in the first quarter of 2022, and our profit before tax of £2.6 billion for this quarter, is up 16% year-on-year.

We grew income by 11% or £741 million year-on-year, to £7.2 billion. This has demonstrated the broad-based and high quality sources of income, which we have across the Group's businesses. Supporting this income momentum, we maintained our focus on costs and our disciplined approach to investment, resulting in a cost to income ratio of 57%.

We have delivered a 15% return on tangible equity, with all three of our operating businesses generating a double-digit return. And what this means is that we are very confident of being above 10% for the full-year RoTE, in line with our group target. I'm especially proud that we delivered this strong performance while supporting our customers and clients through what has been a challenging environment for the banking sector

