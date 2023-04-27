Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 11:12 AM ETCenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jackie Richert - Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Dave Lesar - Chief Executive Officer

Jason Wells - President and COO

Chris Foster - Incoming Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shar Pourreza - Guggenheim

James Thalacker - BMO

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America

Jeremy Tonet - J.P. Morgan

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the CenterPoint Energy’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call with Senior Management. During the company’s prepared remarks, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. There will be a question-and-answer session after management’s remarks. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to Jackie Richert, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Ms. Richert.

Jackie Richert

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to CenterPoint’s earnings conference call. Dave Lesar, our CEO; and Jason Wells, our President and COO, will discuss the company’s first quarter 2023 results.

Management will discuss certain topics that will contain projections and other forward-looking information and statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks or uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially based upon various factors, as noted in our Form 10-Q, other SEC filings and our earnings materials. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements.

We will be discussing certain non-GAAP measures on today’s call. When providing guidance, we use the non-GAAP EPS measure of adjusted diluted earnings per share on a consolidated basis referred to as non-GAAP EPS.

For information on our guidance methodology and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in providing guidance, please refer to our earnings news release and presentation, both of which can be found on the Investors section on our website.

