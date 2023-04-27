Tech 5: Are They Cheap Yet?

phototechno/iStock via Getty Images

Background

I am generally a conservative value investor who avoids growth and momentum stocks. Still, I remain a portfolio management student and I understand the contradiction; most portfolios should include some growth exposure. Therefore, from time to time, I take a look at Tech 5 companies and ask, "Are they cheap yet?".

This analysis will primarily focus on the valuation ratios price/sales and PE by examining the change in their components (price, revenue, and EPS) over several time periods. Lastly, since Apple Inc (AAPL) and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) have not yet reported earnings, the long term record of analyst estimates vs actual results for those companies will be examined.

Tech 5 Price/Sales: Are They Cheap Yet?

Typically price performance will be presented as percent change over some time period while revenue (sales) growth is presented as an annualized rate over longer periods. The Following chart and plot present revenue change in the same fashion as price performance, a percent change vs an earlier value.

Price and Revenue Performance

Note: please refer to chart above if needed for those values that are cut off by the limits of the vertical axis. AMZN and AAPL values highlighted in yellow are based on analyst estimates.

Price and Revenue Performance Plot

Price and revenue performance are represented with pairs of darker and lighter columns over four time periods. Note: AAPL and AMZN are about to report earnings; their quarterly values are presented as hollow dashed columns.

Growth stocks typically have relatively high price/sales ratio, but investors might reasonably expect price/sales to contract over time. In the case of contracting price/sales, the darker column representing price performance would be shorter than that of the lighter column representing revenue over any interval.

AAPL, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) price performance outpaces revenue performance over nearly every time period. These companies' price over sales ratios have increased. However, AMZN and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) revenue performance has outpaced price performance over time such that price/sales ratios have decreased. AMZN, META, and AAPL ratios are presented below.

5Yr Price/Sales

As measured by price/sales sales, AAPL has grown nearly twice as expensive over the last five years while Meta and AMZN price/sales ratios have decreased by 57% and 45% respectively.

Tech 5 PE Ratios: Are They Cheap Yet?

EPS growth is often presented as an annualized rate over longer periods. The Following chart and plot present EPS change in the same fashion as price performance, a percent change vs an earlier value.

Price and EPS Performance

Note: please refer to chart above for those values that are cut off by the limits of the vertical axis. AMZN and AAPL values highlighted in yellow are based on analyst estimates.

Price and EPS Performance Plot

Price and EPS performance are represented by pairs of darker and lighter columns over four time periods. Note: AAPL and AMZN are about to report earnings; their quarterly values are presented as hollow dashed columns.

Stocks that are getting cheaper have PE ratio ratios that contract over time. In the case of contracting PE , the darker column representing price performance would be shorter than that of the lighter column representing EPS performance over any interval.

AAPL, AMZN, and MSFT price performance outpaces EPS performance over nearly every time period. These companies' PE ratios have increased. However, GOOG and META EPS performance has outpaced price performance over time such that PE ratios have decreased. GOOG, META and AAPL PE ratios are presented below.

5Yr PE GAAP (TTM) Ratios

As measured by PE, AAPL has grown 75% more expensive over the last five years while Meta and GOOG PE ratios have decreased by 15% and 48% respectively.

AMZN and AAPL Earnings Estimates: Accuracy Over Time

Those investors who are carefully watching AMZN and AAPL earnings estimates and upcoming results may be interested in how accurate estimates have been over time.

AMZN Actual Revenue & Earnings and Estimates

It appears as though AMZN has been giving many analysts fits lately. Although revenue estimates have been exceptionally accurate, analysts have over and under estimated AMZN EPS by large margins in both directions over several recent quarters.

AAPL Actual Revenue & Earnings and Estimates

Analysts appear to have a very good handle on AAPL as both revenue and EPS estimates have been very accurate recently.

Conclusions

Are They Cheap Yet? No, in most cases price performance has outpaced both revenue and EPS performance over time for most Tech 5 stocks. However, conservative value investors like myself might take a look further at META and GOOG. AMZN may also be a value candidate if EPS improves. Based on the recent accuracy of analyst estimates, it is very difficult to predict if AAPL EPS will improve.

Lastly there is no consensus regarding what direction Tech 5 stocks or the broader market may move going forward. Although EV/Sales ratios are calculated from empirical data, they are remain a reflection of market sentiment and outlook. Inflation, rising interest rates, and recession remain unresolved concerns. As a conservative value investor, I'll leave further speculation to other analysts.