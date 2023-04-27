Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Tech 5: Are They Cheap Yet?

Apr. 27, 2023 12:12 PM ETAAPL, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, META, MSFT1 Comment
Summary

  • Price performance has outpaced both revenue and EPS growth over  most time intervals with relation to most Tech 5 stocks.
  • Over longer time intervals, both price/sales and PE have increased for most Tech 5 companies.
  • Despite recent weakness, overall, the group's value ratios remain historically high.
  • Value investors like myself might take a further look at META and GOOG; AMZN may also be a value candidate if EPS improves.
  • Based on the recent accuracy of analyst estimates, it is very difficult to predict AAPL's Earnings.

Question Mark and Speech Bubbles with Copy Space On Blue Cardboard Background

phototechno/iStock via Getty Images

Background

I am generally a conservative value investor who avoids growth and momentum stocks. Still, I remain a portfolio management student and I understand the contradiction; most portfolios should include some growth exposure. Therefore, from time to time, I take a

chart

Author, SA Data

TECH 5 price revenue

Author, SA Data

price

Seeking Alpha

chart

Author, SA Data

TECH 5 price EPS

Author, SA Data

PE

Seeking Alpha

Amazon earning estimates results

Author, SA Data

apple earnings estimates results

Author, SA Data

This article was written by

Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
706 Followers
I most often base my analysis on company fundamentals, industry specific data, and broader economic trends. I read company quarterly presentations, but very rarely cut and paste presentation content and include it with my analysis. Those presentations are put together specifically to present company data and results in the most favorable way limited only by SEC regulations. I have not seen a single company presentation advising investors to sell.I sometimes work with fellow Seeking Alpha author Badsha Chowdhury.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

