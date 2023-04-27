PonyWang

Earlier this month, we composed an article highlighting the KLA's (NASDAQ:KLAC) advantage of resilience amid a challenging semiconductor landscape. The Q1 results offered solid, real-world confirmation of our hypothesis. Furthermore, we gained extensive knowledge about the company, which merits a follow-up article.

In this follow-up analysis, we have delved deeper into KLA Corporation's recent financial results, resilience amid market challenges, and growth potential in the Chinese market. Despite uncertainties surrounding export restrictions and potential headwinds in the domestic Chinese market, KLA's management has demonstrated its ability to navigate these challenges and capitalize on opportunities. With its strong financial performance, strategic focus on mature technologies, and expanding presence in the Chinese wafer and reticle infrastructure markets, KLA remains an attractive investment opportunity for long-term investors.

Another Outstanding Quarter & Outlook

KLA Corporation has delivered impressive financial results for the quarter, with revenues of $2.43 billion, marking a 6% YoY increase. The non-GAAP EPS of $5.49 surpassed consensus estimates, reflecting the company's solid performance in the face of challenging market conditions. In our opinion, the company's management has done an exceptional job in navigating the current landscape, which is evident in the improved outlook for the second half of 2023.

Looking ahead, KLA is now tracking its 2023 EPS at $20.00, up from previous estimates of $19.00, and expects a gradual recovery into 2024, followed by more meaningful growth in 2025. We believe this upward revision in earnings projections reflects the company's ability to capitalize on market opportunities and strengthen its position in the semiconductor equipment supply chain.

One of the key highlights of the quarter was the company's defensible position in the semiconductor equipment supply chain, as KLA's share of WFE increased from 7.8% in 2022 to 8.3% in 2023. Although this growth may be temporary due to pent-up demand and low memory spending, we think it showcases KLA's resilience and adaptability in a competitive market.

While the company's core Orbotech business (PCB, Display, ICOS) underperformed expectations in March, the anticipated modest improvement in the second half of 2023 demonstrates KLA's ability to adapt and find growth opportunities. Furthermore, the stabilization in process control is a positive sign for the company's future performance.

However, there are potential concerns that may impact KLA's future growth. The risk of a slowdown in domestic China investments, which account for a significant portion of KLA's process control business, could affect the company's performance. Additionally, the threat of further US sanctions may also pose challenges.

China Focus

China was a major topic of interest for Wall Street analysts during KLA Corporation's recent earnings call. The discussion touched upon various aspects, including export restrictions, capacity expansions among multinational companies, and KLA's growth potential in the Chinese market. In this analysis, we will dive deeper into these topics and explore the implications for KLA's China business.

Starting with the export restrictions, KLA's management highlighted the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade relations and the impact on semiconductor equipment exports. These restrictions have affected KLA's ability to supply certain products to Chinese customers, raising concerns about the company's future growth prospects in the region. Despite these challenges, KLA has received clarification from the US government on export rules issued last October, enabling the company to resume some shipments previously excluded. This development is expected to generate over $200 million in additional revenue in the second half of 2023.

On a broader scale, multinational companies operating in China are also grappling with uncertainties regarding future capacity expansions, given the license period for export restrictions coming due in September and October. These companies, much like KLA, are seeking clarification on their ability to invest and expand in China, which will directly impact the overall market dynamics for semiconductor equipment suppliers.

Delving into more specific areas, KLA's management discussed the potential for China's trailing-edge logic opportunities, particularly in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) market. The company sees an increasing demand for mature technologies in this space, which bodes well for KLA's China business. This suggests that KLA's investments in the region are grounded in actual demand, rather than speculative overcapacity, and reinforces the growth potential of the company's China operations.

Another area of focus is KLA's growing presence in the wafer and reticle infrastructure markets, particularly in China. With new infrastructure being added in the country to support legacy activity, KLA is poised to benefit from this incremental demand. The company estimates that this could drive revenue growth of a couple of hundred million dollars, further bolstering its position in the Chinese market.

However, potential headwinds could impact KLA's growth trajectory in China. A slowdown in domestic China investments, accounting for a significant portion of KLA's process control business, could adversely affect the company's performance. Additionally, the threat of further US sanctions and trade tensions may pose challenges to KLA's operations in the region.

Despite these concerns, we believe that KLA's strong financial results, adaptability, and strategic positioning in the semiconductor equipment market make it an attractive investment opportunity. The company's focus on mature technologies, along with its expanding presence in the wafer and reticle infrastructure markets in China, reinforces our positive outlook on KLA's prospects for sustained growth in the coming years.

China remains a critical market for KLA Corporation, with significant growth potential driven by real demand for mature technologies and infrastructure investments. While uncertainties surrounding export restrictions and capacity expansions persist, KLA's management has demonstrated a strong ability to navigate these challenges effectively. As such, we remain optimistic about the company's prospects in the Chinese market and the broader semiconductor equipment supply chain, making KLA a compelling investment opportunity.

Valuation

KLA Corporation's impressive performance during the semiconductor capital equipment boom has positioned it as a resilient player in the industry. With a three-year revenue CAGR of 23.1%, the company has consistently demonstrated its ability to weather market fluctuations, as evidenced by its projected revenue decline of only 3% in 2023, even with an anticipated 20% decline in wafer fabrication equipment. This strength is indicative of the company's robust operations and adaptability in navigating industry challenges.

Moreover, KLA's earnings per share have grown substantially, boasting a CAGR of 34.3% over the same period. The company's cost discipline and agility are evident in its EPS growth, with a mere 6% decline expected in 2023 despite difficult market conditions. This further illustrates KLA's exceptional management and operational efficiency. Investors can feel confident in the company's ability to maintain earnings growth, even during trying times.

Currently, KLA is trading at 19 times its forward 12-month expected EPS, which, although on the high end of its 10-year range, can be considered relatively inexpensive considering the company's growth and ability to navigate downturns. Its 6% premium relative to the S&P 500 signals that the market recognizes KLA's competitive advantage, increasing end market stability, and focus on software and services. In our opinion, this premium valuation is justified and represents an attractive investment opportunity for long-term investors who appreciate KLA's growth potential and resilience in the face of adversity.

Conclusion

KLA Corporation's solid financial results, adaptability, and strategic positioning within the semiconductor equipment market make it an attractive investment opportunity. The company's resilience in challenging market conditions, coupled with its focus on mature technologies and China's semiconductor market, further emphasize its potential for sustained growth. Despite uncertainties and risks associated with the Chinese market, KLA's management has demonstrated an ability to navigate these challenges effectively. As such, we remain optimistic about the company's prospects in the Chinese market and the broader semiconductor equipment supply chain, making KLA a compelling investment opportunity for long-term investors.