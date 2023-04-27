Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Barnes Group, Inc. (B) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Barnes Group, Inc. (NYSE:B) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Pitts - VP, IR

Thomas Hook - President & CEO

Julie Streich - SVP, Finance & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Summerville - D. A. Davidson

Christopher Glynn - Oppenheimer

Michael Ciarmoli - Truist

Greg Dahlberg - Wolfe Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, my name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Barnes First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today's conference is being recorded and all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

Thank you. And I will now turn the conference over to Bill Pitts, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Bill Pitts

Thank you, Abby. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2023 earnings call. With me are Barnes President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Hook; and Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Julie Streich.

If you have not received a copy of our earnings press release, you can find it on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at onebarnes.com, that's O-N-E-B-A-R-N-E-S.com.

During our call, we will be referring to the earnings release supplement slides, which are also posted on the website. Our discussion today includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which provide additional information we believe is helpful to investors. These measures have been reconciled to the related GAAP measures in accordance with SEC regulations. You will find a reconciliation table on our website as part of our press release and in the Form 8-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Be advised

