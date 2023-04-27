Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Apple's Q2 Preview: Why It May Be Painful

Apr. 27, 2023
Summary

  • Apple Inc. is filing its Q2 2023 report in a week - it's time to take a look at the adequacy of Wall Street's expectations for the company's earnings.
  • Based on my analysis, the current estimates most likely do not fully reflect the fluctuations of DXY - at least Apple's revenue consensus estimate is at risk for Q2 FY2023.
  • Apple's P/E in relation to the S&P 500 Index is about 1.2x. The last time it was this high was in 2007-2008 - just before the GFC.
  • The technical picture I see today predicts a 17-29% decline in AAPL from current price levels. And I see no fundamental reasons why this cannot happen in the foreseeable future.
  • My previous "Sell" rating remains unchanged this time. I expect AAPL stock to trade on facts after the Q2 FY2023 report.
Apple Store

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

The reporting season is now in full swing - 87% of companies in the S&P 500 (SPX) Index should report by May 5, 2023. This explains the abundance of articles on Seeking Alpha lately, which

Seeking Alpha, my articles

Seeking Alpha, my articles

Seeking Alpha, AAPL's EPS estimates

Seeking Alpha, AAPL's EPS estimates [author's notes]

Excel, author's work, Seeking Alpha data

Excel, author's work, Seeking Alpha data

YCharts, author's notes

YCharts, author's notes

SA News, author's notes

SA News, author's notes

YCharts, author's notes

YCharts, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, DXY, author's calculations

Seeking Alpha, DXY, author's calculations

Google Trends, search for "iPhone"

Google Trends, search for "iPhone"

ROIC.ai, author's calculations

ROIC.ai, author's calculations

YCharts, author's notes

YCharts, author's notes

Forbes

Forbes [January 25, 2023]

wccftech.com

wccftech.com

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

