Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Tencent Vs. Baidu: Bet Big On AI

Apr. 27, 2023 12:30 PM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU), TCEHYBABA, BABAF, TCTZF
Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tencent eyes AI investment, and Baidu expects an online ad rebound with AI-powered chatbots and cloud services.
  • Tencent sees AI as a growth multiplier, with recent industry breakthroughs enhancing product innovation and expanding into new opportunities. Splitting up the company may lead to greater efficiencies.
  • Baidu expects a rebound in online advertising with AI-powered chatbots and cloud services. ERNIE Bot has the potential to reshape information presentation and enhance monetization opportunities for advertisers.
  • TCEHY earns a strong buy rating as it sets up for a positive P/E multiple rerating in the near future, while BIDU earns a buy rating in light of a continuing recovery in the second half of 2023.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Yiazou Capital Research get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Hardware security concept. Digital shield firewall with central computer processor and futuristic circuit board

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

China's tech giants are betting on innovation and growth to drive their businesses forward in 2023. The article will explore how these tech giants are poised to lead the charge and cement their positions in the global market.

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
3.11K Followers
Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.   

I previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external & internal auditing and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

My primary strategy focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above-average growth rate and a strong business moat.

I manage my own highly concentrated portfolio, and I occasionally engage in short-term trades to profit from asset mispricings when Mr. Market does not feel very well. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TCEHY, BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.