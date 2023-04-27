NicoElNino

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) has historically been a tech sector darling and continues to remain so even after the valuation reset. This is a stock that has been suitable for investors looking for a combination of secular growth and cash flow generation, but the company's latest guidance may have disappointed some investors hoping for faster growth. The macro environment has led many of its larger customers to undergo "cloud optimization" which will weigh on results in the near term.

DDOG Stock Price

DDOG stock remains a far cry from the levels achieved in late 2021 and arguably trades richly still even now.

I last covered DDOG in December, where I rated the stock as buyable, though noted the presence of cheaper alternatives in the sector. The stock has since fallen 9%, helping marginally to boost the value proposition.

DDOG Stock Key Metrics

In the most recent quarter, DDOG delivered $469 million in revenue - management had previously guided for $449 million in revenue.

DDOG continued to rapidly grow its customer base, with total customers growing 23.4% in the year.

DDOG has shown that, over time, it has been very successful in cross-selling new products with existing customers.

DDOG once again sustained a 130% net dollar retention rate, but I suspect that this metric will be pressured in the current macro environment. On the conference call, management noted that they were seeing "cloud cost optimization" being done by their larger customers and that this would impact their near-term growth rates until that optimization is complete. Management notes that they have not seen weakness in bringing on new customers or increasing multi-product adoption, but it is unclear if those weaknesses will eventually emerge due to the weak macro environment.

DDOG has entered this difficult macro environment from a position of strength, as it had already boosted its profitability profile over the last 3 years.

DDOG ended the quarter with $1.9 billion of cash versus $738.8 million in debt, further securing its financial stability.

Looking ahead, management has guided for $470 million in first quarter revenues, representing 29.5% growth and $2.090 billion in full year revenues, representing just 24.4% YOY growth. Operating margin is expected to decline to 15.3%.

Management noted that they are assuming that the aforementioned cloud optimization continues throughout the full year. Management also noted that the rising interest environment would be a surprising contributor to their bottom line, with a projected $75 million in net interest income for 2023 (adding a roughly 23% of non-GAAP operating income).

In light of the tough macro environment, management noted that for their customers dealing with "significant business headwinds," they "always work with them to structure their contracts." It is unclear if this should be viewed positively or negatively, as it may either be just one-time measures or a potential long-term obstacle to growth.

Is DDOG Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

DDOG plays a key role in the digital transformation secular trend, helping its customers manage their data.

DDOG is recognized as a top leader in visionary on Gartner's magic quadrant for application performance monitoring and observability in a very competitive landscape.

At recent prices, DDOG still traded at a rich premium to peers, trading at 11x sales in spite of consensus estimates for a 20+% growth rate moving forward.

That multiple looks more acceptable when considering DDOG's strong cash flow generation, as the company is expected to realize significant operating leverage.

Based on 22% projected forward growth, 30% long-term net margins, and a 1.5x price-to-earnings growth ratio ('PEG ratio'), fair value might hover at around 10x sales. That may imply that the stock is fully overvalued - the worsening growth outlook has clearly had an outsized impact on the change in fair value. DDOG would need growth to re-accelerate to justify the valuation. However, even at 30% growth, the stock might trade at 13.5x sales, reflecting minimal potential upside. My prior "buyable" ratings were predicated on DDOG sustaining 35+% growth rates for many years. Because it is now questionable if DDOG will even approach 30% growth, I must downgrade my rating to "hold." At this point, the main catalyst for the stock must come from either an acceleration in growth rates or a clear commitment for margin expansion. Absent this, it is unclear why DDOG should be bought over cheaper tech alternatives which may be offering comparable growth at far lower multiples, albeit with lower cash flow.