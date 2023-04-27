FangXiaNuo

The impacts of the rapid rise in interest rates by the Fed to combat inflation has only started being felt, sometimes in ways that have not been anticipated. The failing of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) was from holding too many deposits un-hedged in interest sensitive securities. Those with more short-term borrowings, such as lines of credit or variable interest mortgages, will also certainly have felt the effects of this rapid interest rate increase, along with anyone holding or issuing interest-based securities. However, most entities with fixed term obligations have not felt the effects of higher interest rates yet.

This will change as soon as fixed term debt instruments start to come due, requiring refinancing at higher servicing costs, which will become a large drag on economic output. At the same time, we are starting to see a large decline in bank lending:

Loans Issued (Federal Reserve)

This is not a great sign for the economy as money that would have flowed into the economy is drawn down by both the increased service costs on existing debt as well as the lack of financing to fund economic growth.

One of the major areas that will be impacted by this is commercial and office real estate. Due to the large costs associated with acquiring this type of real estate in the past, these properties are understandably purchased using leverage. Rising interest rates and refinancings are likely to be a lot more punitive for these companies based on the conditions above.

An additional headwind for these companies is that their business models have gotten squeezed as the low interest rate environment forced cap rates to drop as properties got more and more expensive. Unfortunately, we are now in an environment where the net operating income is not just being pressured by future increased financing costs, it is being pressured by inflation on operating costs as well, from building managers to maintenance to utilities, costs are getting squeezed and only so much can be born by tenants. The demand for these properties is also likely being impacted through companies downsizing due to reduced requirements from some of the recent cultural shifts in working like work-from-home or hybrid working models. A recession would further impact these properties as potential tenants face downsizing or closure if there is reduced economic activity.

The combination of dropping net operating income and rising cap rates leads to a real drop in the valuation for these properties which makes the holders of their debt at risk, especially with the associated debt coming due in the higher rate environment in the coming years.

A way to play this trend would be through Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Heritage is a small regional bank operating primarily in the Northwest, with operations in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The bank has already suffered a large drawdown in its shares, but that has been largely commensurate with the panic associated with the recent troubles at Silicon Valley, Signature and First Republic which has dragged down many regional banks with it.

Heritage has a substantial portion of its gross loans exposed to this section of the economy, and it has been growing this book through the recent years when likely valuations were stretched:

S&P global markets

Commercial real estate in general makes up a sizable percentage of the company's business, but this is not uncommon for most smaller banks who don't have the diversity of operation that the SIFI banks do. Heritage has a total of $582m outstanding out of its loan portfolio of $4,039m or close to 15% of its book:

Corporate Presentation Corporate Presentation

This leaves it much more exposed than other banks based on the earlier comparative.

Heritage is more at risk than others though because they have been releasing loan loss provisions over the last several years. Again, in the old interest rate environment, this was a more than reasonable assumption but with the massive number of headwinds facing the office property business, it is quite likely that they will need to reassess these loans:

Corporate Presentation

The bank released reserves totalling $34m in 2021 and $18m in 2022, with an additional $1m in Q1 2023. This compares to net income during that time as follows:

Net Income Loan Loss Reversal Net Income ex-Loan Loss 2019 $67.6m 2020 $46.6m 2021 $98m $34m $64m 2022 $81.9m $18m $63.9m 2023 Q1 $20.5m $1m $19.5m Click to enlarge

Without the loan loss recapture, we have a bank that has had flat earnings growth (excluding the COVID impacted 2020 year) for 4 years with no provisions for losses despite the drastic increase in risk in the office property market.

With respect to downside risk for the stock, Heritage is currently trading at a 9x multiple which is at a discount to the Regional Banks ETF (KRE) which is at roughly 10x. Combined with the larger selloff, it could be argued there is not much risk left in multiple contraction, assuming earnings remain consistent. However, if we simply return the loan loss provision to 2021 levels (which are still not enough considering the massive risks to the office property area), we have a $52m reduction to net income. At the run rate of Q1, this would give a revised earnings projection in the $30m per annum range; compared to its steady state 4-year average of the prior years, it drops to $15m. At the reduced price/earnings ratios regional banks are currently trading at, we can see a massive contraction in the market cap and share price of Heritage with a projected market cap based on these earnings sitting at between $150m to $300m, compared to its current market cap of $615m. This is not an unreasonable assumption considering the outstanding loans related to the office sector and the extreme sensitivity to interest rates that have not been baked into the loan risks yet.

The biggest risk to this trade is that HFWA is quite oversold right now as it has been caught up in the regional bank sell off from the perceived risks in the banking sector. However, as the interest rate effects and loan revaluation begin to reset over the coming months, any short-term bump will be reversed.

Shorting the stock directly is the purest exposure to this downside, but there are opportunities in the option market as well, despite a lot of volume. September $20 Puts trade between $3.20 and $3.80 which are substantially in the money with shares trading at $17.25. These puts give you two earnings reports to see if the impairments start to rise or if the banking crisis continues to spread.