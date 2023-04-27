Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 12:06 PM ETFTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI), FTAIP, FTAIO, FTAIN, FTAIM
FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript April 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alan Andreini - Investor Relations

Joseph Adams - Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Sullivan - Benchmark

Giuliano Bologna - Compass Point

Frank Galanti - Stifel

David Zazula - Barclays

Hillary Cacanando - Equity Analyst

Brian McKenna - JMP Securities

Robert Dodd - Raymond James

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Q1 2023 FTAI Aviation Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s call, Alan Andreini, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Alan Andreini

Thank you, Justine. I would like to welcome you all to the FTAI first quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me here today are Joe Adams, our Chief Executive Officer; and Angela Nam, our Chief Financial Officer. We have posted an investor presentation and our press release on our website, which we encourage you to download if you have not already done so. Also, please note that this call is open to the public in listen-only-mode and is being webcast.

In addition, we will be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures during the call today, including EBITDA. The reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the earnings supplement.

Before I turn the call over to Joe, I would like to point out that certain statements made today will be forward-looking statements, including regarding future earnings. These statements by their nature are uncertain and may differ materially from actual results. We encourage you to review the disclaimers in our press release and investor presentation regarding non-GAAP financial measures and forward-looking statements and to review the risk factors contained

