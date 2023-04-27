Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Clare Trachtman

Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Joe Almeida, Baxter's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jay Saccaro, Baxter's Chief Financial Officer. On the call this morning, we will be discussing Baxter's first quarter 2023 financial results, along with our financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2023.

With that, let me start our prepared remarks by reminding everyone that this presentation, including comments regarding our financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2023, new product development, the potential impact of our in-flight proposed strategic and pricing action, business development, regulatory matters and the macroeconomic environment including commentary on anticipated customer capital spending contains forward-looking statements, that involve risks and uncertainties and of course, our actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Please refer to today's press release and our SEC filings for more detail concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.

In addition, on today's call, non-GAAP financial measures will be used to help investors understand Baxter's ongoing business performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures being discussed today to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included in our earnings release issued this morning and available on our website.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Joe. Joe?

Jose Almeida

Thank you, Clare, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you taking the time to join today's call. I will begin with an overview of our first quarter performance and trajectory. Jay will follow with a closer look at our financials as well as our outlook for Q2 and the remainder of 2023. After that, we will open up the lines for Q&A.

First quarter sales declined 2% year-over-year on a reported basis and rose 2% at a constant currency, exceeding our original outlook, driven primarily by better-than-expected sales in Renal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Front Line Care.

On the bottom line, first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.59 also came in above our guidance range of $0.46 to $0.50 per share, again, driven primarily by operational performance in the quarter. Results in the quarter were impacted by the expected declines in two of our legacy Baxter businesses. Biopharma Solutions and Acute Therapies, reflecting the tough comparisons to the prior year period due to COVID.

Looking at our legacy Hillrom businesses, a strength in Front Line Care and Global Surgical Solutions was offset by decline in Patient Support Systems or PSS performance. This reflects what we believe to be softness in certain hospital capital spending patterns in the current economic environment.

Following what I will candidly describe as a difficult 2022, we begin 2023 with a solid quarter and on a strong footing for future momentum. From a macroeconomic perspective, while the high rates of inflation we absorbed last year continued to impact our performance, most notably in the first half of the year, we are beginning to see more stability in the overall market.

We are also starting to see an improvement on the supply chain front, which includes the increased availability of electromechanical components, creating more predictability in our operations in a reduced need for premium cost spot purchasing. Specifically, in terms of the health care marketplace, admissions and procedural volumes continue to recover from pandemic lows, contributing to positive demand. We also continue to see steady improvement in PD patient growth in many markets following several quarters of this lower demand linked to pandemic-related mortality issues.

In another crucial signal, health care staffing levels have stabilized or are rising hospitals and other facilities following some concerning laws. With that said, we believe, based on conversations with our U.S. customers, the hospital capital spending has been deprioritized for certain product areas, which has impacted near-term performance of our PSS business.

Our current expectation is that the situation starts to improve over the course of the year. We're nearing the launch of our next version of our market-leading ICU beds, Progressa Plus. Progressa Plus is the only through ICU bed with new features to help clinically staff address complications and provide the best care possible for patients. We are already seeing strong customer interest in the new solution and look forward to the anticipated launch this quarter.

Lastly, regarding this topic, I will highlight that we are not currently seeing the softness in capital spending extend to our other businesses, such as Infusion Systems or Front Line Care, where demand remains strong for the products. Alongside these trends, we are, of course, moving full speed ahead on the critical strategic initiatives I announced at the outset of the year, focused on enhancing our impact and long-term shareholder value.

Our plan to spin off our Renal Care and Acute Therapies business into a stand-alone kidney care companies well underway. The stand-alone company will emerge as a leader in a growing market segment with 2022 sales of approximately $4.5 billion and more than 1 million patients across more than 70 countries.

You will hold leading positions across its portfolio and a well-established presence in homes, hospitals and clinics worldwide. Perhaps most importantly, as a stand-alone entity, it will benefit from increased management focus and the pursuit of its unique investment priorities, better positioned to accelerate growth and innovation, emphasizing its distinct market drivers. We are finalizing our search process to identify the future CEO of our spinoff company and hope to share more information on this front shortly.

We currently expect the spin-off Kidney Care to occur by July 2024 or earlier, and we'll continue to keep you informed of our progress. Last week marked the initial launch phase of the new operating model we previewed for you last quarter, realigning our current portfolio of 10 businesses into four vertically integrated global business segments. Each segment is being led by an experienced, passionate senior executive with a proven track record of success and compelling vision for the future.

Medical Products and Therapies, led by Group President, Heather Knight comprises our current Medication Delivery, Advanced Surgery and Clinical Nutrition portfolios. Healthcare Systems and Technologies led by Group President, Reaz Rasul includes our legacy Hillrom businesses, including Patient Support Systems, Global Surgical Solutions and Front Line Care. Pharmaceuticals, led by Group President, Alok Sonig, includes our current Pharma portfolio as well as our BioPharma Solutions business. And finally, Kidney Care comprises our Renal Care and Acute Therapies businesses.

Each of these segments has global profit and loss accountability, dedicated commercial operations and fully aligned research and development, manufacturing, supply chain and functional support teams. Note that our global manufacturing sites are being aligned to each business to help fuel greater transparency, foresight and resilience across the supply chain. While we are in the early stage of this implementation, our teams are moving fast, eager to capitalize on the tighter alignment that can help fuel enhanced strategic clarity, agility and innovation.

Even as we advance organizational and efficiency efforts, we also know that high impact innovation is a critical factor to delivering accelerated growth among recent innovation milestones. We're very pleased to share that we have resubmitted our leading edge Novum IQ large-volume pump for FDA 510(k) clearance. The Novum IQ syringe pump is now in use in the United States. As a reminder, we have not included any U.S. sales for the Novum IQ LVP in our guidance.

I'm also pleased to report that our newly launched Zosyn premix is experiencing solid uptake in the U.S. hospital pharma marketplace. Other recent launches include Baxter’s new patient warming system, which minimizes risks associated with forced air warming, reduces noise and waste in the operating room and lessens the burden on clinician workflows.

Floseal + Recothrom, the first and only active flowable hemostat with a recombinant thrombin, resulting in 1.5 times faster preparation ReadyConnect System for Baxter’s Centrella Smart+ Bed, which delivers reliable, cable-free connectivity between the hospital bed and most nurse call systems on the market. And finally, ExactaMix Pro, the next-generation automated nutrition compounder designed to enhance security and improve customer experience and offer stronger data reporting capabilities.

Looking ahead, while macroenvironmental factors show signs of improvement, we remain cautious and balanced above the pace of recovery. This is why our current transformational initiatives are so vital. Our goal is to redefine our operations for sustained success in a rapidly evolving environment, while always remaining true to our life sustaining mission and focus on medically essential health care. Our momentum today and tomorrow is fueled entirely by our employees. I thank them for their dedication and resilience, which are vital to the transformation journey we are taking together.

Now I will pass it on to Jay for a closer look at our performance and outlook.

James Saccaro

Thanks, Joe, and good morning, everyone. As Joe mentioned, we're pleased with our first quarter results, which came in ahead of our previous guidance range. First quarter 2023 global sales of $3.6 billion declined 2% on a reported basis and increased 2% on a constant currency basis. This compared favorably to our guidance, which called for constant currency sales to decline approximately 1%.

As mentioned earlier, sales performance in the quarter benefited from better than expected sales in Renal Care and Pharmaceuticals as well as Front Line Care, which have reflected improvement in availability of electromechanical components. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings decreased 37% to $0.59 per share, reflecting the increased cost we've recognized due to the significant inflationary impacts on materials, labor and freight, along with certain supply chain constraints. Adjusted EPS for the quarter also came in ahead of our expectations of $0.46 to $0.50 per share, driven by improved operational performance and a benefit from lower than expected interest expense.

Now I'll walk through performance by our regional segments and key product categories. Starting with sales by operating segment. Sales in the Americas declined 1% compared to the prior year on a constant currency basis. Sales in Europe, Middle East and Africa grew 9% on a constant currency basis, reflecting broad based recovery in hospital admissions and surgical procedures across the region, and sales in our APAC region increased 3% constant currency. APAC sales reflected strength across the region, offset by a decline in China due to the impact from various government based procurement initiatives being implemented in that market.

Moving on to performance by key product category. Global sales for Renal Care were $892 million, increasing 4% on a constant currency basis. Performance in the quarter was driven by mid-single digit growth globally in our PD business, partially offset by lower U.S. in-center HD sales following the exit of a distribution agreement at the end of last year. Results in the quarter also reflected the negative impact from ongoing government based procurement initiatives in China.

Sales in Medication Delivery of $687 million were flat year-over-year at constant currency rates. Strong international growth in solutions was offset by lower infusion system sales. As mentioned, we've resubmitted our Novum IQ large-volume pump for FDA 510(k) clearance. In the meantime, we continue to promote our spectrum IQ LVP which has been impacted by supply constraints for electromechanical components. Our teams have been and will continue to work diligently to secure additional parts to meet customer demand for the spectrum IQ large-volume pump.

Pharmaceutical sales of $523 million increased 5% on a constant currency basis. Performance in the quarter reflected increased demand for our drug compounding portfolio internationally as well as double-digit growth in our U.S. injectables portfolio. This help to offset lower sales internationally for injectables.

Moving to Clinical Nutrition. Total sales were $224 million, increasing 3% on a constant currency basis. Performance in the quarter was driven by demand for our nutrition compounding services. Sales in Advanced Surgery were $246 million, advancing a 11% on a constant currency basis. Growth in the quarter reflects an improvement of elective procedures globally. Surgical volume recovery was strong across all regions.

Sales in our Acute Therapies business were $180 million, declining 1% on a constant currency basis and reflecting a difficult comparison to the prior year, where we had experienced elevated demand for CRRT given the rise in COVID cases. BioPharma Solutions in the quarter were $139 million, decreasing 9% on a constant currency basis. This decline was in line with expectations due to lower COVID vaccine-related revenues of approximately $35 million compared to the prior year period last year.

Sales in our Patient Support Systems business were $348 million, decreasing 8% on a constant currency basis. As Joe mentioned earlier, we believe performance in this business has been impacted by a slowdown in capital spending with respect to certain product categories. In addition, this business is experiencing lower rental revenues as compared to the prior year period. For the year, we expect growth will continue to be dampened by these factors, but we expect our order rate to improve over the course of the year.

In addition, our backlog remains elevated and to date, we have not had any material cancellations. We're excited to launch Progressa Plus this quarter and expect it to positively contribute to future performance. Front Line Care sales in the quarter were $302 million, increasing 4% on a constant currency basis. This reflects demand for our intelligent diagnostics portfolio.

We saw a slight improvement in supply availability of electromechanical components during the quarter, which enabled us to address a portion of the backlog associated with the Front Line Care business. While we're pleased to see improvement in our supply constraints, the business continues to have an elevated backlog level, which we hope to continue to work down over the course of the year as anticipated demand remains strong for this business.

Global Surgical Solutions sales in the quarter were $81 million, increasing 8% on a constant currency basis. Performance in the quarter was driven by increased international placements in the quarter. Moving through the rest of the P&L. Our adjusted gross margin of 41.2% decreased 380 basis points over the prior year, reflecting cost of goods sold, primarily driven by the factors we've discussed around material and labor inflation, freight and supply chain constraints.

Adjusted SG&A of $845 million represent 23.2 percentage sales, an increase of 10 basis points versus the prior year period, reflecting higher annual employee-based compensation accruals. Adjusted R&D spending in the quarter of $157 million represented $4.3 million as a percent of sales, an increase of 30 basis points versus prior year, as we increased our investments in innovation, particularly around advancing our connected care technologies. These factors resulted in an adjusted operating margin in the quarter of 13.8%, a decrease of 420 basis points versus the prior year.

Net interest expense totaled $117 million in the quarter, an increase of $32 million versus the prior year, driven by the impact of increased interest rates on variable rate debt. Other non-operating income totaled $1 million in the quarter compared to $16 million of income in the prior year period. Results in the quarter reflect a benefit from the amortization of pension benefits as well as an equity gain, which we were offset by foreign exchange losses.

The adjusted tax rate in the quarter was 23% compared to 20.8% in the prior year period. This increase was driven primarily by a change in stock-based compensation impacts. And as previously mentioned, adjusted earnings of $0.59 per share declined 37% versus the prior year period. Earnings in the quarter reflected the increased cost of raw materials, freight and labor as well as the impact of higher interest rates on variable rate debt and foreign exchange headwinds.

Let me conclude my comments by discussing our outlook for the second quarter and full year 2023, including some key assumptions underpinning the guidance. As mentioned, we're pleased with the solid start to the year. After the challenging macroeconomic environment we experienced in '22, the challenges of which we continue to address. Our business fundamentals are solid and we're seeing positive trends externally. We're cautiously optimistic and continue to work to position ourselves to see improved performance in the years ahead and we remain steadfastly focused on execution.

Taking into account first quarter results, I'll now walk through our guidance and expectations. For full year 2023, we expect global sales growth of 1% to 2% on a reported basis and approximately 1% growth on a constant currency basis. We now expect full year adjusted operating margin to be between 15.5% and 16%.

Interest expense is now expected to total approximately $500 million. We continue to anticipate an adjusted tax rate of approximately 22% and a diluted average share count of 508 million shares. Based on these dynamics, we expect 2023 adjusted earnings, excluding special items of $2.85 to $3 per diluted share. Specific to the second quarter of 2023, we expect global sales growth of approximately 1% to 2% on a reported basis, 2% to 3% on a constant currency basis. And we expect adjusted earnings, excluding special items of $0.59 to $0.61 per diluted share.

With that, we can now open the call up to Q&A.

Vijay Kumar

James Saccaro

James Saccaro

As it relates to sales cadence first half versus second half, really there are a couple of specific drivers that lead to a slightly slower growth in the second half. And it's really not unplanned or it's consistent with our expectations. Essentially, our renal business has nearly $100 million of one-time headwinds, i.e., through specific payments that occurred exiting of distribution agreement last year or exiting lower margin arrangements. And so all of those things take renal from positive growth in the first half to negative growth in the second half. So very discrete item there. We expect that to sort of normalize and see growth more consistent with patients going into the future.

And then, as we look at our Pharmaceuticals business, we really had outstanding performance in the first quarter. We'll expect to see some continued growth there, but we do see a little bit of a deceleration, most notably compounding in the second half of the year. So that has an impact on the overall sales cadence. I think the most important thing from my perspective was the steady macroenvironment and utilization and patient trends. So we saw that in the first quarter. We're happy to carry that forward.

Vijay Kumar

Vijay Kumar

Jose Almeida

Jose Almeida

We see PSS with a reduction in sales in the first quarter. I want to remind you that we had a reduction of 20% in rentals. This is from the peak of COVID and a lot of rentals going on in '21 and early '22. We saw a significant reduction, also some postponement of capital spending. But we're very excited about the launch of Progressa Plus, an improvement our Centrella Bed. So those are coming in this quarter and will be great launches for us. We haven't launched a new platform like Progressa Plus in almost 10 years. So this is a really good thing. We are number one in the ICU and we'll be able actually to continue to capitalize not on the Baxter accounts, but hopefully, into new accounts, competitive accounts.

I would say that it is important to note that capital postponement has specifically been focused in this category of spending. We have not seen that at all in the other Baxter categories. As I just mentioned, FLC has shown very strong growth. Our infusion therapies business, our pumps business now has shown very strong growth and strong forecast growth for the rest of the year. So this is a phenomenon specifically for beds. But as I said, with the launch of new products, we're really excited to come in and have this -- the situation reversed as we plan to have it reversed and ameliorates in the second half of 2023.

Vijay Kumar

Vijay Kumar

Jose Almeida

Jose Almeida

Clare Trachtman

Clare Trachtman

Your next question comes from the line of Pito Chickering with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Pito Chickering

Pito Chickering

James Saccaro

James Saccaro

From a renal standpoint, I think this is an important one. Renal benefited from solid pricing and mix, along with outside of certain markets in Asia, we saw some decent patient growth. So I think the Renal story, notwithstanding my comments earlier around second half comparable issues. The renal story has started strong this year and we expect that to continue.

And then finally, our Advanced Surgery, another area. We've got a great leader in this business and that team as well, benefiting from procedures clearly, but at the same time, solid execution across the board leads to some favorability there. So those were some of the bright spots that we saw. As it relates to challenges, I think Joe explained clearly, we were a little bit soft in PSS, but we remained very optimistic. I spent some time looking at our Progressa Plus, our new product there. It's really an exciting new development. So we'll see how that goes. That launch is happening, and it's something that I think the market will welcome. So those are a few comments on favorability and unfavorability for Q1.

And then Pito, your question about supply chain and what I would say there. Obviously, after the challenges that we experienced from a general macro backdrop last year, I was really happy to see, generally speaking, cooperative environment. And when I say generally speaking, on the one hand, commodities are going in the right direction. We're seeing indices support the forecast that we put forth. Some of our suppliers are still looking to sort of increase prices to Baxter. And we constantly work through those situations very carefully. But I would say, generally speaking, we have a fairly stable backdrop from a supply chain standpoint.

Pito Chickering

Pito Chickering

James Saccaro

James Saccaro

I think we have definitely significantly improved how we forecast this area as a necessity coming out of last year. Our supply chain finance team working with the team there has done a lot of work to enhance this. But generally speaking, we look at current index levels. We look at the most reliable forecast going forward and our performance is directly tied out to that. Part of the reason why we do see a step-up in margin in the second half of this year relates to some of the costs that we're experiencing at this point in time, not only from our freight and logistics, but also in some of those other categories.

Pito Chickering

Pito Chickering

James Saccaro

James Saccaro

Travis Steed

Travis Steed

James Saccaro

James Saccaro

And I would say that there are really three drivers of the operating margin improvement that we expect to see. The first relates to -- generally, in the second half of the year, we have more sales than the first half of the year. So in the second half of this year, we expect north of $400 million, approaching $500 million in more sales in the second half versus the first half. That's not a dynamic that is unique to this year. If you look at any of the last couple of years, you would see that normal sales step up first half to second half. And that has margin benefit, that also has a significant EPS benefit. So you'll see about $0.30 plus of EPS from those incremental sales dropping through.

The second thing is, integrated supply chain. We -- the costs that we're experiencing today are costs that we realized or experienced in Q3, Q4 of last year when there were very elevated prices. As those indices have eased in the last few months, we have line of sight to improvements in supply chain that yield roughly $0.15 approximately of improvement first half to second half. Now I should say it's not just indices that are cooperating, it is also the hard work that goes into what we call value improvement programs, which are essentially efficiency initiatives in plants, but that's $0.15 of improvement. That's a very real impact from our supply chain team.

And then the final thing is, listen, we've talked previously about some of the cost efforts that we're undertaking. And those benefit more in the second half than the first half. And we've largely concluded those programs. They're in place. And so -- but because a lot of those activities occurred in the first and second quarters, the benefit only is realized in the third and fourth quarters, and that's roughly $0.15. So if I were to say why are we going to go from point A to point B with a very substantial improvement in margin, it really comes down to those three specific factors.

Travis Steed

Travis Steed

Jose Almeida

Jose Almeida

We upward forecast significantly on Sigma Spectrum. We are now more optimistic about the components. We are also doing some redesign of components to make sure there's more durability. And when Novum gets to the market, it's going to be for us to make the decision, how to phase that in. Customer comes to me want to stay with the current model of Sigma Spectrum because they have a fleet of it and we have significant opportunities to gain market share once Novum is approved.

So we're very excited about the platform that we have in front of us, and we're going to be putting more money in research and development assets to develop other categories of pumps within Baxter. So I will tell you that we're not giving you what's the forecast for Novum once approved. As soon as we get news about Novum from the FDA, we'll let you know what that means in terms of numbers. But at the moment, I tell you the demand for pumps is high, primarily because Sigma Spectrum is a good pump that is performing extremely well and facing competitors who have consent decree and recalls in many different categories.

Travis Steed

Travis Steed

James Saccaro

Thanks.

Jose Almeida

Jose Almeida

Operator

Robert Marcus

Robert Marcus

James Saccaro

James Saccaro

What's really important for our team is that we capture our fair share of the economic value that we provide to our customers. And so this year, we're working very carefully. There was positive pricing in renal. There will be positive pricing from a hospital capital standpoint. In all of the areas that we operate, we are expecting to see decent price. The one exception, of course, is Pharma, where that's been more stable, particularly in the first quarter, but that's still an area of more price competition. But I think, Robbie, from our standpoint, this is going to be an important driver for us, not only this year, but I think in future years as well.

Robert Marcus

Robert Marcus

Jose Almeida

Jose Almeida

Robert Marcus

Robert Marcus

James Saccaro

James Saccaro

Rick Wise

Rick Wise

Jose Almeida

Jose Almeida

Other than the supply chain issues that we had last year, we start to see the power of frontline care and the power of the portfolio right now delivering good growth for us in the U.S. and OUS. Chips are made more available. And as I said before, our backlog in Front Line Care is actually growing with growth in sales and growth in backlog. So we're very excited about that business.

Our PSS business in the U.S., like I said, has a setback in this first quarter. As I said, 20% reduction in the rentals due to COVID partially last year and the year before. But we see the launch of Progressa Plus and enhancements to Centrella, a great catalyst for us in the second quarter that we believe with alleviation of specific postponement of capital buying, that is going to accelerate in the second quarter and we are confident to reestablish that business in a more normal run rate, hopefully, towards 2023, ex in '23 and 2024.

We continue to look at opportunities to enhance leadership in all parts of that business by the way. So PSS outside the U.S. is doing well. In the GSS business, albeit smaller is doing well both in the U.S. and outside the U.S. So all-in-all, we're excited about Hillrom. We think it brings new avenues for growth for Baxter and also product launches. I'm looking at our pipeline of new launches and a great deal of them are coming from pumps. So there's a lot to come from there. We're going to navigate the short-term constraint in the U.S. for [indiscernible] beds. But as I said, launching these new products represent a great catalyst for the future.

Rick Wise

Rick Wise

Jose Almeida

Jose Almeida

With that said, we're not letting this go away. We got an opportunity to improve. So we have significant amount of initiatives within the company for redesign of components to go on boards. Some are very critical. Some are less critical. We have a transfer office established within Baxter, not only for microprocessors, but also for other components. Things are not 100% normal right now. We still have a great deal of suppliers trying to get pricing out of Baxter. We're offsetting those.

We're absolutely not accepting, but also offsetting with significant amount of cost reductions. So as we navigate through 2023, it will be very important that the company does not lose its focus in finishing what we started in the semiconductor transformation in the supplier chain resilience. But we feel cautiously optimistic that we have turned the corner when it comes to supply of components into our business.

Rick Wise

Rick Wise

Jose Almeida

Jose Almeida

Matthew Miksic

Matthew Miksic

But could you maybe just give us a sense of what strong uptick in these sort of elements mean to you -- meant to you in the quarter? And then what do they mean in terms of pull through increased assumption of some of the products that you sell as well as the availability of staff to get some of the implementations of these systems done like in connected care or the rollout of the beds? Maybe just some additional color on that. And then I have one follow-up.

Jose Almeida

Jose Almeida

When you think about the relentless look for optimization of workflow in hospitals, that's when we start seeing some of our products coming to fruition. We just integrated our Sigma Spectrum the other day on a two way communication for hospitals. There's no more hospitals that will come in and ask just for a pump or a monitor. Everything needs to be integrated. The workflow needs to be improved. And that's where Baxter is focusing on a significant amount of extra money we gave to research and development of Front Line Care, for instance, to increase their ability to launch products faster, to integrate to create solutions to help hospitals. So we are cautiously optimistic that we've seen an uptick in procedures. We see higher admissions in ER, higher admissions in operating room. You can see the growth of our Advanced Surgery business. It was very, very robust -- very robust, close to 10%. And that shows that in the U.S., you have a good flow of procedures. So all-in-all, indicates that that's a good track for 2023.

Matthew Miksic

Matthew Miksic

James Saccaro

James Saccaro

But at this point, it's too early to comment on capital structure and all of those things. We'll unveil all of this as we go -- as we get much closer to the spin. And I think we'll talk about things like what is the dividend policy for Renal Co if they have one. All of these things will come to bear, but I think it's a little premature to do and as we're still in the early stages of preparing for the spinoff.

Matthew Miksic

Matthew Miksic

James Saccaro

James Saccaro

Joanne Wuensch

Joanne Wuensch

Jose Almeida

Jose Almeida

The second is, through a new model, you're doing it not only because you need more effectiveness in our organization, but also we need to reduce cost of operating. So Baxter is a company that has one of the lowest SG&As amongst peers. We are at 21%, 22%. We want to be sub-20. And to do that, we need to do it two different ways. One is more effectiveness -- effective use of personnel. The second is, use of systems such as fish intelligence (ph) in different locations in the world for us to provide our service. We are on that path.

For instance, Jay’s (ph) organization finance has done a significant amount of work with moving back-office to different parts of the world. And this specific change we just made in organization is going to give Baxter significant amount of dollars that we're going to realize in ‘23, but also full [indiscernible] ‘24, very large cost savings that we did through the reorganization that show our reduction in force. So reduction force in come first, the organization design came first, reduction in force was a consequence of better use of our resources.

And lastly, and also probably the most important is the ability to accelerate innovation and move some of the money that we are saving back in research and development. We just did that. We just gave the HST or the new Hillrom business under Reaz Rasul. More money for research and development. And we're going to actually also improve and increase the amount of dollars going into our pump platforms because we want to accelerate some of the R&D development in that area. So this transformation is very profound for Baxter. It's part of transforming the company that I started back in 2016, and this is the third leg and is still the third phase of this transformation.

James Saccaro

James Saccaro

Matthew Taylor

Matthew Taylor

James Saccaro

James Saccaro

What I'm really excited about is our ability to put those on full display in the backdrop against the backdrop of a calmer inflationary environment. Because what you'll see is you'll see some of the savings initiatives that Joe discussed, but you'll also see some of the great progress that we're making from -- hey, Matt, maybe could you go on mute?

Matthew Taylor

Sorry.

James Saccaro

James Saccaro

Matthew Taylor

Matthew Taylor

James Saccaro

James Saccaro

Clare Trachtman

Great.

James Saccaro

James Saccaro

Clare Trachtman

Clare Trachtman

