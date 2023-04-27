Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 12:23 PM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.3K Followers

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Cori Lin - Vice President, Corporate Finance

Andrew Rees - Chief Executive Officer

Anne Mehlman - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Abbie Zvejnieks - Piper Sandler

Jonathan Komp - Baird

Tom Nikic - Wedbush Securities

Jeff Lick - B. Riley Financial

Jay Sole - UBS

Laura Champine - LOOP

Jim Duffy - Stifel

Mitch Kummetz - Seaport

Aubrey Tianello - BNP Paribas

Hale Holden - Barclays

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Crocs, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Cori Lin, VP of Corporate Finance. Please go ahead, Cori.

Cori Lin

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the Crocs Inc First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Earlier this morning, we announced our latest quarterly results and a copy of the press release may be found on our website at crocs.com.

We would like to remind you that, some of the information provided on this call is forward-looking and accordingly is subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Federal Securities Laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our supply chain challenges, cost inflation, the acquisition of HEYDUDE and the benefits thereof, Crocs' strategy, plans, objectives, expectations, financial or otherwise and intentions, future financial results and growth potential, anticipated product portfolio, our ability to create and deliver shareholder value and statements regarding potential impacts to our business related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.