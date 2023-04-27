Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Philips: Litigation Will Likely Be An Overhang On The Stock Near Term

Apr. 27, 2023 1:44 PM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (RYLPF), PHG
Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
176 Followers

Summary

  • I believe ongoing litigation is going to cause Philips stock to be rangebound as the effect on the balance sheet is cause for worry.
  • It should soon enter its normalization phase, during which I expect growth to slow.
  • If we look past the current uncertainties, the upside is pretty decent on a normalized earnings basis in my view.

Focused, serious medical scientists analyzing research scans on a computer, working late in the laboratory. Lab workers examine and talk about results from a checkup while working overtime

Sean Anthony Eddy

Thesis

Koninklijke Philips (OTCPK:RYLPF) is a health technology corporation that provides diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring, and health informatics solutions. I had an optimistic outlook on KP and the industry as a whole, believing that companies like KP would thrive

This article was written by

Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
176 Followers
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.