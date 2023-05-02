The $3 Million Club: New Milestone For Rida Morwa And High Dividend Opportunities

Parradee Kietsirikul/iStock via Getty Images

Rida Morwa and his Investing Groups service High Dividend Opportunities have achieved another milestone.

The offering has passed the $3 million annual revenue mark. It's quite an achievement for Rida and his team. "HDO" has attracted more than 6,200 members since its launch in January 2016, helping investors navigate the markets in search of safe and steady income ideas.

We recently caught up with Rida and his team, and we present the following Q&A below.

We last interviewed you in May 2021, when High Dividend Opportunities passed $2 million in revenues. How has HDO evolved since that time? What should investors know now that they didn't know almost two years ago?

At High Dividend Opportunities, we are, by definition, income investors. One of our primary objectives is to help our members build a portfolio of income generating securities, consisting of super high yielders through a "model portfolio" that you can follow. This "model portfolio" currently yields +9% and consists of +45 different investments for diversification purposes.

Since May 2021, we have grown from $2 million in total revenues to $3 million, and our member base has also grown significantly. Yet, our advice is the same. Prices have been up, they have been down, and the storylines in the market have been all over the place. Over the past two years, we've seen periods where investors worried about inflation, rising interest rates, war in Europe, volatile energy prices, collapsing banks and recession. A large part of income investing is about separating yourself from the emotions of the market.

When the market was bullish in 2021, we focused on increasing our income. When the market turned bearish in 2022, we kept focusing on our income. For income investors, the past two years have been fantastic. We've seen numerous dividend increases throughout our portfolio as well as numerous special dividends. Even as the market worried about rising interest rates, many dividend-paying companies are experiencing record earnings.

The key for Income investors is to keep your laying hens and keep gathering eggs. Knowing which hens to add to your flock divides the hobbyists from the "professional income investors" which HDO helps our members grow into.

It remains a priority of mine that members can engage with the team on a daily basis, in our chat and on the message boards to achieve this goal. The beauty of the Income Method is that it doesn't change. It's a style of investing that remains consistent in all conditions.

No doubt - we're seeing volatility right now. What's different now when compared to May 2021?

In addition to our focus on dividend stocks, my team and I follow closely macroeconomic events that could impact our dividend portfolio. I believe that adjusting one's portfolio based on major macroeconomic events is key to successful investing. We share our macroeconomic views with our members on a weekly basis through a "market outlook" post.

Two years ago, we were among the first to spot the threat of inflation. We asked ourselves when analyzing any investment how it would be impacted by inflation. As a result, we fine-tuned our "model portfolio" to become inflation resilient, and we rode the inflation wave through stocks that go up during such an economic event.

For example, we invested in variable rate preferred stocks and baby bonds that go up in price during inflation and offer even higher dividends. About a year ago, that question changed. We started asking which companies we want to own through a recession. So for the past few months, we have been nudging our portfolio into a more defensive position. This transition is ongoing, and we are particularly focused on building up fixed-income positions since they are very cheap right now.

Some will suggest... where there are challenges, there are opportunities. Could the current market environment present opportunities? Or is it best to play it safe (a focus on cash, as an idea)?

The name of our service is "High Dividend Opportunities," and this is not by coincidence! We like to take advantage of selloffs, and especially unwarranted ones to lock in super high yielders, in addition to grabbing them during bear markets.

I'm a proponent of putting your cash to work. With an income portfolio offering you monthly or quarterly paychecks in the form of dividends, you constantly have extra cash pouring into your account consistently. If you don't have any cash in your account, more will be on the way within a few days. Even if you're living off the dividends you receive, we suggest planning on reinvesting at least 25% of them. This will provide you with a constant source of cash to reinvest and buy the best opportunities of the day. In turn, generating more dividends!

My current outlook is that a mild recession is likely to start by the end of this year, or early next year at the latest. We have been slowly nudging our portfolio into a more defensive position.

Right now, a lot of great defensive picks are also very cheap. Thanks to the Fed's aggressive hiking, many fixed income high yielders are currently trading at opportunistic prices. We have been bottom fishing preferred stocks, baby bonds and traditional bonds. We particularly like fixed income during periods of uncertainty. In general, they're much safer than common stocks, and the risk of a dividend is extremely low.

Very recently, when the fear over banks was stirred up by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, many completely unrelated preferred shares fell in price. We've been focusing on buying up fixed-income securities that we are confident will be able to maintain their payments throughout a recession.

What can we expect from High Dividend Opportunities for 2023? In a year or two - long term?

We have made a concerted effort to make our articles educational. While we provide a "Model Portfolio" that has a large variety of common equities, preferred equities, baby bonds and traditional bonds, we make a concerted effort to explain the process we go through to identify these opportunities.

For example, in 2022, we did a series of five articles focused solely on how to read the financial statements you find in SEC filings. For members, we've created a "library of key articles" which includes more than 40 articles covering a wide variety of investment topics and explaining the key principles of the Income Method. These articles cover topics like strategies for buying into new positions, for rebalancing your portfolio, deciding whether to buy or sell, how to manage volatility and more. This is an aspect of the service that we will continue to put our efforts into building. Investors who are managing their own portfolios don't need a list of stocks to buy in blind faith. Investors who do that will sell at poor prices and have permanent losses.

The reality is that our members come from all walks of life. These are people who saved up money working hard and are now trying to figure out how to manage a portfolio that represents the substantial portion of their life savings. They haven't spent their life analyzing investments, reading charts or financial statements. We have put much more focus on sharing the knowledge of our team. Explaining why we're buying or selling, so that our members are empowered with the knowledge to make the choice that suits them. I continuously relay the message "know what you are buying into." This helps you weather any price volatility and buy more during dips. We help turn them into "income farmers" or "professional income investors."

Our investment in educating our members is paying off: Today, we see long-term members helping grow new members - they've learned and grown and saw the results! Now they help others in building a high-yielding income portfolio, through our chat room and through private message. Our service has become one great community of investors with a common goal in mind: To build a path to financial freedom through recurrent income. That's the beauty of dividend investing!

