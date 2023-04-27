Sergey_P

Thesis

About a year ago, Seeking Alpha organized a competition among its authors for the “best pair trade idea.” The competition involves an analysis of 2 stocks with key common denominators, and the entries were to recommend a Buy on one stock and a Short Sell on the other stock. Thus, the competition was essentially a prediction that the price spread between these 2 stocks would widen.

In response to this call of competition, I wrote an entry on Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), recommending a Buy rating on F and a short sell on NIO. The article was published last June (Jun 16, 2022, to be exact). My article did not win the competition. However, it was a pretty good prediction, as you can see from the price spread that has developed between F and NIO since then. To wit, F’s prices moved up about 2.7% since then and it delivered a total return of 8.8% thanks to its dividends – essentially in line with the broader market’s return since then. On the other hand, NIO’s price dropped by almost 60%, resulting in a spread of nearly 70%!

The essence of my idea at that time was an acid test on CAPEX-heavy businesses like F and NIO. The test is to evaluate whether a business would generate positive free cash if it ceases investing in growth capital expenditures. It is obviously a hypothetical thought experiment, yet a powerful test in my investing experiences. And the conclusion was that F passed the test consistently, but NIO failed miserably.

The goal of this article is to revisit and update this pair trade. And the thesis is to argue that the pair trade idea is still valid despite the ~70% price spread that has developed since then. In the remainder of this article, I will build my thesis around the following two anchors:

The cash flow problem at NIO has become worse over the past year while F’s cash flow has remained much more stable. And looking ahead, I expect a few other new developments to make NIO’s cash flow problem even worse.

NIO’s cash flow problem

I assume all my readers are well-versed in the significance of free cash flow (“FCF”). Here, I just want to point out a key nuance. The calculation of FCF involves capital expenditure as an input, which can create ambiguity. I will delve into this ambiguity later. Here, let's look at the FCF of NIO and F based on their accounting numbers.

The graph below compares the FCF of F and NIO over the past few years. As seen, NIO currently (and historically also) suffers from negative FCF. While, in contrast, F has maintained a positive FCF over the years. F has suffered some headwinds in the past quarter (more on this in the risk section) and its FCF dropped to a small negative number. However, the FCF issue with NIO is simply much more dramatic – a negative $1.9 FCF per share for a stock with a single-digit price.

The FCF shown above was obtained by subtracting the CAPEX expenses from the operating cash flow (“OPC”). And the following chart demonstrates their capital expenditures in the past. As seen, F has been investing heavily but at a quite consistent pace regarding its CAPEX expenses. To wit, it has spent about $1.2B on CAPEX in 2020 and its CAPEX has grown to $2.0 in the most recent quarter. On average, its CAPEX expenses varied only within a narrow range of about 4% to 5% of its total revenues (see the bottom panel).

In contrast, NIO has spent significantly more on CAPEX. Additionally, its expenses have also been more erratic in the past, ranging from as low as ~6% to as high as over 50% of its revenues in the past few years. Looking forward, management guided CAPEX to be 10 billion RMB in 2023. Based on its 2022 total revenues of about RMB 50B (49.3B to be exact), this is about 20% of its total revenues, about 4x to 5x higher than F.

A higher CAPEX (and subsequently a negative FCF) by itself is not equivalent to poor performance. It could mean that a company has plenty of high-margin opportunities to grow into aggressively. And this is where my acid test comes in. Next, we will see if this is the case at NIO.

My acid test

As detailed in my original article,

The acid test breaks down the CAPEX expenses into two components: maintenance CAPEX and growth CAPEX. Maintenance CAPEX represents the necessary expenses to keep the business operational, while growth CAPEX is optional. Investors should consider the growth component as part of the owners' earnings since it can be returned to them if the company decides (again, hypothetically) to stop pursuing further growth.

With this in mind, the following chart illustrates my analysis to separate the maintenance CAPEX and growth CAPEX of F and NIO, using Bruce Greenwald's methodology detailed in his book (Value Investing). The first chart illustrates the differences between F's accounting earnings versus its owners' earnings (OE, i.e., its true economic earnings). As seen, F’s accounting EPS had been in the negative from time to time, a well-known fact given its cyclicality. However, its OE has consistently stayed positive and exceeded its accounting EPS by a significant amount.

The next chart displays NIO's accounting EPS versus its OE. The picture is much more worrisome in my eyes. To begin with, NIO's accounting EPS has always been negative – again, a well-known fact. What is more concerning to me is twofold.

First, its EPS has been rapidly deteriorating in the past 1 or 2 years. The company has been striving to break even. But its EPS kept turning further into the red. To wit, its 2023 EPS is projected to further worsen to a negative $1.01 as shown in the third chart below.

Second, even with its growth CAPEX delineated, its OE remained negative and is also worsening as shown. Many investors consider NIO for its growth in its EV production and delivery. But remember, production ramp-up is not the goal. The goal is to make a profit and ramping up production is only the means (to spread/recover fixed-cost investments and boost profitability). My results suggest the opposite has been happening at NIO (at least so far) - its OE kept deteriorating as it expands its production and delivery.

Valuation and other developments

Given NIO’s negative profits, bottom-line valuation metrics are not applicable at all. As seen in the chart next, even based on its projected EPS 3 years out, its P/E would still be over 50x, about 8 times higher than F’s P/E. Top line-based valuation metrics show a large premium over F too. For example, NIO is priced at a P/S ratio of 1.76x, which is about 6 times higher than F's 0.29x. I find it very hard to justify such a premium. Bear in mind that F’s margins are much better than NIO's. As a result, I would expect F’s sales to be worth more than NIO, not less.

Finally, I see a few other ongoing developments at F and NIO that can keep widening their price gaps and support the pair trade idea:

For F, with computer chips increasingly available, it can ramp up production given its strong lineup of popular vehicles. In the recent few quarters, several of F’s popular models, including the Maverick pickup, and Bronco SUV, have suffered extended waiting lists for delivery due to the chip shortage.

In the meantime, F continues to scale up its electric vehicle ("EV") programs. The company reported it’s making significant progress with the construction of two massive battery manufacturing facilities in Kentucky. Production is scheduled to start in 2025, paving the way for Ford to ramp up EV output to two million by the end of 2026. More recently, plans were announced for a significant increase in production of the popular Mustang Mach-E EV this year.

NIO, in contrast, faces a few immediate negative catalysts ranging from rising competition, pricing pressure associated with falling EV subsidy, and the high CAPEX expected forward. An example in point involves the CAPEX and competition in the charge station front. NIO plans to (and to a large degree, has to) invest heavy CAPEX to build the infrastructure of charging stations. And Tesla recently announced that it will be opening up its charging network to electric cars from other manufacturers in China. Tesla already runs quite an extensive network of 1,600 Supercharger hubs with 10,000 charge columns in China. I foresee this move from Tesla (and similar moves from other EV makers in China too) to further intensify the competition in this space. State-owned entities such as the State Grid Corporation of China could enter this competition too – a problem that F does not have. And finally, as it keeps bleeding cash, failure to secure continued financing could become a possibility too.

Other risks and final thoughts

The downside risks for F include the possibility of a recession in the U.S. The cost of car loans has gone up considerably in the U.S. and the threat of a potential recession could also further pressure discretionary demand. Also, F’s primary revenue still comes from the sales of traditional gasoline-powered cars and trucks, which represent a risk as consumer preferences shift towards more eco-friendly vehicles.

The upside risks for NIO include its brand image in China, the recovery of China’s economy from the COVID lockdowns, and also its expansion overseas. NIO's limited production and focus on higher-end models have helped to position the company as a luxury EV brand in China, and its EV cars are indeed viewed as a premium brand name in China by the general public. The release of its new models (EC7 coupe SUV and all-new ES8 SUV) could further strengthen the image. The country’s recovery from COVID lockdowns could support its revenue growth. And finally, NIO is aggressively pursuing overseas markets, especially in Europe (Germany, Denmark, et al) that can open up new growth areas.

To conclude, this article analyzes a pair trade idea involving NIO Inc. and Ford. The core thesis is that I expect the price gap to further widen despite the ~70% divergence. The key considerations are twofold. First, the cash flow problem at NIO has become even worse over the past year and I expect it to remain strained given its margin and CAPEX requirements. Second, I see a few other ongoing developments to further press NIO’s cash flow problem, ranging from the price war in China’s EV market to the reduction of government subsidies. While in contrast, F’s cash flow remains stable in terms of true economic earnings and is immune (or less sensitive) to many of the specific headwinds that face NIO.

There are upside risks for NIO Inc. and downside risks for Ford Motor Company as mentioned. But I view these two considerations as the more fundamental governing forces here.