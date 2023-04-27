Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Markel Corporation (MKL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 12:55 PM ETMarkel Corporation (MKL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.3K Followers

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Gayner - Chief Executive Officer

Teri Gendron - CFO

Jeremy Noble - President, Insurance

Conference Call Participants

Charles Goard - Truist

Mark Dwelle - RBC Capital Markets

John Fox - Fenimore Management

Bob Farnam - Janney

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the Markel Corporation First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode [Operator Instructions].

During the call today, we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are based on current assumptions and opinions concerning a variety of known and unknown risks. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or suggested by such forward-looking statements. Additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is included in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q, including under the caption Safe Harbor and Cautionary Statement and Risk Factors. We’ll also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures during the call today. You may find the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a reconciliation to GAAP for these measures in our most recent Form 10-Q. Our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q can be found on our Web site at www.markel.com in the For Investors section. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tom Gayner, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Tom Gayner

Good morning. Thank you, Chauntelle. And welcome to the first quarter Markel conference call. This is indeed Tom Gayner, your CEO and I'm joined today by my new colleague, Teri Gendron, who started as our CFO in mid March. I'll remind you that means she was here for all of two

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.