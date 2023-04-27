Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SDY: Dividend Aristocrats Sag Vs. SPX This Year, Waiting For Better Days

Apr. 27, 2023 2:00 PM ETSPDR® S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.39K Followers

Summary

  • The high-dividend factor has been weak compared to the broad market this year after a stellar 2022.
  • I see SDY as a hold - the valuation is not overly compelling while the technicals are also unimpressive.
  • A return to the value trade would be a boon to SDY investors, but growth remains firm in 2023.

Business colleagues working together on a laptop.

courtneyk

The growth trade continues to work in 2023. Top-performing factors include IPO names (those that went public in 2020 through 2021), large-cap growth (dominated by mega-cap tech), and simply the growth factor.

High-dividend equities have been lackluster - underperforming the S&P

Factor Returns Year-To-Date

Koyfin Charts

SDY: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

SDY Sector Weights

SSGA Funds

SDY: Bearish Near-Term Relative Seasonal Trends

Equity Clock

SDY: A 2-Year Trading Range, Momentum Waning

Stockcharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.39K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.