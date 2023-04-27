Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Article Thesis

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has been reinstating its dividend to pre-pandemic levels over the last year. When that target was achieved, investors were happy with a pretty attractive dividend yield, but there were no certainties about future dividend growth. Now, ET has announced another dividend hike, and even more importantly, the company has announced a new dividend growth goal. The future dividend growth plans are quite achievable, I believe, and they make ET a great dividend growth stock.

What Happened?

During the initial phase of the pandemic, Energy Transfer reduced its dividend substantially in order to preserve cash:

Data by YCharts

That was disappointing for income investors that held ET for its yield, but it also was understandable -- at the time, there were major uncertainties about the eventual recovery of the economy, and credit markets were tight. I thus don't fault ET for being conservative at the time and prioritizing its balance sheet strength.

Eventually, it became clear that ET's cash flows were quite resilient, and that massive fiscal and monetary stimulus had prevented credit markets from remaining tight. ET thus was able to increase its dividend over time, and early this year, the company announced a distribution of $0.305 per quarter, which was in line with where the payout had been prior to the pandemic. At that point, the dividend was fully restored -- a solid achievement, but investors were asking themselves what ET's plans for the future would look like.

Now we know a little more about its future plans, as Energy Transfer has just announced a 0.8% dividend increase -- the company will pay out $0.3075 per share with its upcoming dividend in May. That has made Energy Transfer's dividend rise above pre-crisis levels, but more importantly, the company has also announced plans to keep pushing the dividend higher over time.

ET: Looking Like A Fine Dividend Growth Stock

Energy Transfer released the following statement as part of the dividend increase announcement [emphasis by author]:

Although Energy Transfer cannot guarantee future performance, the Partnership expects to make ongoing quarterly increases to its common unit distribution of $0.0025 ($0.01 on an annualized basis) and is now targeting a 3% to 5% annual distribution growth rate.

If Energy Transfer sticks to this plan, its dividend will now rise every quarter. The quarter-to-quarter growth rate will not be very pronounced, but over time, this growth will add up quickly. The just-announced payout increase was 0.8%, and since ET plans to raise the dividend by $0.0025 every three months, the relative growth can be forecasted easily:

Quarter Dividend Dividend growth (quarter-to-quarter) Dividend growth (annualized) Yield on cost Q2 2023 $0.3075 0.82% 3.3% 9.84% Q2 2023 $0.31 0.81% 3.3% 9.92% Q3 2023 $0.3125 0.81% 3.3% 10.0% Q4 2023 $0.315 0.8% 3.2% 10.08% Q1 2024 $0.3175 0.79% 3.2% 10.16% Q2 2024 $0.32 0.79% 3.2% 10.24% Q3 2024 $0.3225 0.78% 3.2% 10.32% Q4 2024 $0.325 0.78% 3.2% 10.40% Q1 2025 $0.3275 0.77% 3.1% 10.48% Q2 2025 $0.33 0.76% 3.1% 10.56% Click to enlarge

Note: Calculation by the author, "Yield on cost" refers to the future dividend yield for someone buying at today's price of $12.50

We see that the dividend growth, in absolute terms, is very consistent. In relative terms, dividend growth will slow down slightly over time if ET sticks with its plan of delivering the same absolute dividend increase of $0.0025 every quarter. That's not surprising -- when the underlying dividend grows, but the dividend increase (in absolute terms) remains the same, then the relative growth rate declines over time. Still, the decline rate is not very pronounced, even two years from now it will be in the 0.8% per quarter range.

The annualized dividend growth rate starts at a little over 3%, and while declining over time as well, it remains north of 3% for the foreseeable future. Since ET has announced a plan to increase the dividend by 3% to 5% per year, dividend growth will thus be at the lower end of the target range. While a dividend growth rate at the upper end of the target range would be preferable from an income perspective, I believe that the dividend growth rate of around 3% per year is still quite attractive, at least when combined with a starting yield of almost 10%.

We also see, in the above table, that an investor's yield on cost will rise above 10.5% two years from now, with dividends not being reinvested in the meantime. Since ET offers such a high starting yield today, dividend reinvestment (i.e. buying new shares of the company with the distributions one receives) makes the dividend yield on cost grow way faster. If all dividends over the next two years are reinvested into new shares of ET, the dividend yield on cost could climb to around 12.5%-13% by mid-2025.

Some investors want their dividend holdings to deliver a combination of yield and annual dividend growth of at least 10% or 12%, and ET is able to breach both of those targets if it sticks to its current dividend growth plan, as its yield and annual dividend growth make for a combined 13%.

Of course, investors also want to know whether these payouts are safe -- what good is a dividend if it will be cut eventually? In ET's case, I believe there is little risk of a dividend cut, and it looks like the company should have ample resources to deliver according to the plan. Today, ET's dividends cost the company $3.8 billion per year, and that amount will rise to $4.1 billion by the middle of 2025. At the same time, ET will see its EBITDA grow by around 2% per year according to analyst estimates, from a starting point of $13.3 billion for 2023 (current consensus estimate). EBITDA growth will thus be relatively in line with ET's expected dividend growth, but things look even better when we look at ET's cash flows. Since not all of the company's distributable cash flows are needed for its dividend, there is significant room for additional cash spending. If that is directed towards debt reduction, then interest expenses decline and cash flows rise, making the dividend safer, all else equal. Alternatively, ET can also use surplus cash flows for buybacks, which means that the share count would decline, which would make the overall dividend cost decline, all else equal -- if ET buys back 5% of its shares over the next two years, for example, its total dividends would cost $3.9 billion two years from now instead of $4.1 billion.

After accounting for interest expenses, preferred distributions, maintenance and growth capital investments, and EBITDA belonging to minority shareholders of USA Compression Partners (USAC) and Sunoco (SUN), I estimate that Energy Transfer will generate free cash flows of around $7 billion this year. The company's dividend coverage thus is pretty strong at 3.8, with all growth spending etc. already being accounted for. We see that ET has more than $3 billion left over for further debt reduction or buybacks this year in this scenario.

Takeaway

While Energy Transfer has not made investors happy with its dividend cut during the pandemic, the company has made up for that over the last year. And now, the company plans to go beyond the old dividend level, offering regular dividend increases.

While the forecasted dividend growth is not overly high, it is still pretty attractive when combined with a very high starting yield. The yield plus growth combination that ET offers is very appealing, I believe.

Since the company has made a lot of progress in improving its balance sheet, and since the dividend will be very well covered even as it is growing over time, I believe that there is little reason to fear a dividend cut.

In the past, ET used to be a company that was chasing growth -- but in the more recent past, the company has turned the corner and is now focused on creating shareholder value. The surprise dividend growth announcement is just the most recent move aimed at creating value for shareholders, which is why I like it a lot.