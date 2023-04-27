Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Meta Platforms Beats Earnings: I'm Selling (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Yesterday, Meta Platforms, Inc. released its first quarter earnings and easily beat analyst estimates.
  • The release beat on revenue as well as on EPS.
  • Reality Labs results were disappointing; the virtual reality, or VR, segment did only a few hundred million in sales.
  • Overall, the Meta Platforms results were so-so.
  • I sold all of my Meta shares today because I no longer consider the stock undervalued.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg And News Corp CEO Robert Thomson Debut Facebook News

Drew Angerer

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) just released its first quarter earnings and easily beat analyst estimates on revenue and earnings. Revenue came in at $28.6 billion, up 3% (a beat) and diluted EPS

This article was written by

Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, BABA, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

