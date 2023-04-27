NotYourAverageBear

All financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

Introduction

It's a bit of a special day, as we get to discuss the first earnings release of the new Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) railroad, which was officially allowed to combine earlier this month. The company, which I will refer to as CPKC hereafter (for obvious reasons), announced great progress when it comes to the combination of the two railroads and stellar financial numbers, defying economic pressure. It saw terrific growth in volumes, as even intermodal volumes were strong. Growth in operating expenses underperformed revenue growth, leading to a lower operating ratio and high free cash flow generation, used to reduce net debt.

While economic headwinds will likely keep a lid on its stock price, the company is outperforming its peers and poised to break out violently the moment it gets support from bottoming economic growth expectations.

Hence, my strategy remains unchanged, as I'm buying on any weakness.

Now, let's dive into the details!

Why 1Q23 Was Such A Great Quarter

The economy isn't doing so well. We're dealing with a mix of headwinds, including falling economic growth expectations, low consumer sentiment, and persistent inflation causing major central banks to remain hawkish despite weakening growth.

It's tough on margins, as (in this case) transportation companies tend to see lower demand while still having to deal with the impact of higher costs on operating expenses. This is what intermodal giant J.B. Hunt (JBHT) said in its 1Q23 earnings call (emphasis added):

To start, we're in a challenging freight environment where there is deflationary price pressure for an industry that continues to face inflationary cost pressures. Simply stated, we're in a freight recession.

Moreover, all railroads so far have commented on weak intermodal shipments and challenges regarding operating costs. While some were able to manage these headwinds better than others, it is the biggest risk to quarterly earnings.

This brings me to CPKC, the railroad which now connects all three North American nations, reported 1Q23 revenue of $2.27 billion, which is 23.4% higher compared to the prior-year quarter and in line with estimates. It allowed the company to generate $0.90 in EPS, which is $0.02 lower than expected.

CPKC

Please note that these numbers do not yet include the KC part of CPKC, as the company was combined in the second quarter. So, please do not be confused when I sometimes use CP when discussing quarterly numbers.

Now, let's take a closer look at the details, as it helps us to assess what's going right and wrong.

Volumes Were Strong, Boosted By Smart Decisions

In the overview below, I combined two important overviews, namely total growth in revenue ton-miles (which is total carloads adjusted for distance) and total revenue, which includes pricing.

CPKC

In 1Q23, CPKC reported revenue growth of 23%, driven by an 11% increase in volumes and a 10 points tailwind from foreign exchange and fuel. The pricing environment remained strong, with inflation plus renewals across the book of business.

On a currency-adjusted basis, grain volumes rose by 26% in Q1, leading to a 37% increase in revenues, driven by a strong performance in Canadian grain. This was somewhat expected, as Canada had a terrific grain crop at the end of last year, which boosted growth after two bad crop years. As CPKC is highly dependent on grains, this made a huge difference. Furthermore, last year the company invested in new hoppers and infrastructure to handle an increasing amount of grain. I expect the grain franchise to remain a lasting tailwind for many years to come, especially as export demand remains high.

Related to this, potash volumes rose by 10% in the quarter, with revenues up by 22%, driven by growth in both export and domestic movements. CP expects growth in export potash, despite reduced China volumes. After having followed the fertilizer industry for many years, I agree with these statements, as Canada has become the go-to producer of potash after the war in Ukraine, with CPKC being at the very core of fertilizer transportation.

Not only that, bulk is important in general. Bulk accounted for 41% of total revenue. Even in 2Q23, the combined companies will have 36% bulk exposure. Intermodal will account for just 18% of revenue. On a side note, this is one of the reasons why I bought CP, to get access to bulk transportation. I already have high intermodal exposure through Norfolk Southern (NSC), which I discuss in this article.

CPKC

In the merchandise segment, energy, chemicals, and plastic volumes grew by 5% and revenue by 13%. The forest products segment saw volumes increase by 1%, while revenues were up 13%. The metals, minerals, and consumer products portfolio grew revenue by 23%, driven by higher volumes of frac sand and steel, as well as continued strong pricing in this carload book. Automotive revenues were up by 32%, while volumes were up 18%. This is still an unexpected post-pandemic tailwind. In 2020 and 2021, automotive manufacturers were unable to turn orders into finished vehicles due to supply shortages. Now, these issues have eased, allowing for accelerating car shipments. That's a bit unusual as consumer confidence is so weak. If we were in a normal situation (if that's even a thing), we would see much lower growth in automotive shipments.

With regard to intermodal, CP reported a 9% increase in quarterly volumes, led by international intermodal volume, which more than offset softer demand in the domestic segment. CP expects to launch new products, sign up new customers, and build on the success of its recent merger with Kansas City Southern as it moves into the future. The company also benefited from its business win with CMA, where it services intermodal demand at the Port of St. John. This decision was a major driver of growth and a reason why the company was able to avoid industry-wide intermodal weakness. These headwinds are mainly caused by weakening consumer demand and inventory-destocking at retailers. The fact that CP reported such strong intermodal numbers is truly impressive and not what I expected.

Furthermore, the company is focusing on delivering sustainable, profitable growth and plans to showcase its opportunities and plans at its Investor Day in June.

In light of initiatives to grow the business, it also needs to be said that the company is excited about its partnerships with Schneider National (SNDR) and Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX).

Supply Chain Dive

According to Supply Chain Dive:

Knight-Swift is looking to help facilitate the railroad’s Mexico-to-Canada territory while the carrier itself can service its own customers in “new and different ways.” The railroad, which received approval in March to form the first single-line railway from Canada to Mexico, plans to divert 64,000 long-haul truck shipments to rail annually.

The two trucking companies will service the company's new train service between Chicago and Mexico that will launch on May 11.

Strong Revenue Was Turned Into High Operating Income Growth

Strong revenue growth is one thing. Turning it into high operating income growth is another thing. After all, it managing operating costs is a big part of the equation.

With that said, the company did well, as it reported an adjusted operating ratio of 62.9%, a 690 basis point improvement from the previous year. While last year's OR was unacceptably high, 62.9% is a very decent result and a big step in the right direction.

CPKC

Increased volume, training, and hiring, as well as wage inflation, were the main drivers of an 18 million or 4% increase in cost and benefits expense, which was partially offset by lower stock-based compensation expense and lower current pension-related service costs.

CPKC

Fuel expense increased by $38 million or 13%, driven by higher volume and a modest year-over-year increase in fuel price versus last year. Materials expense increased by 14% or $9 million, driven mostly by increased maintenance activity across the networks and cost inflation. Equipment rents were down 19% or $7 million due to increased receipts from the use of CP assets by foreign roads.

Thanks to the lower operating ratio, the company boosted its operating income by 47% on a constant currency basis.

Free Cash Flow & Debt Reduction

In Q1, CP generated strong cash flow with cash provided by operating activities of $881 million, an increase of 44% versus the first quarter of 2022. The company reinvested just over $400 million in the business, received a final dividend from KCS totaling $300 million, and used the funds to continue to de-lever its balance sheet by paying down close to $490 million of debt. The combined leverage is down to 3.6x on the path back to its target leverage of 2.5x net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA. Once the company hits this target, it will boost shareholder distributions again. Expectations are that the net leverage ratio will end this year at 2.9x EBITDA, followed by a decline to 2.2x in 2024. In other words, we could see the return of buybacks and dividend growth in the first half of 2024.

The company also successfully completed the debt exchange it launched in March, replacing seven KCS Notes with CPRC (that stands for Canadian Pacific Railway Company, it's not a typo) Notes on the same financial terms.

CPKC

On a side note, the table above shows that most of the notes that were converted have maturity dates after 2029, which buys the company a lot of time in this high-rate environment.

Valuation & Outlook

The company did not offer guidance. This will happen in June during its Investor Day. That's OK, as we have plenty of other data to work with.

For example, expected synergies and secular benefits in automotive, intermodal, and bulk have caused CP's stock price to do very well.

While all other railroads have started a downtrend, CP has been steady since mid-2021.

Data by YCharts

This is caused by its massive growth potential. As the data below shows (based on analyst expectations), the company is expected to report consistent double-digit free cash flow growth in the years ahead. Once it hits its leverage target, it can significantly boost buybacks and its dividend, which currently yields below 1%.

Leo Nelissen

This also means that CP is trading at an elevated valuation - at least versus its peers.

The company is trading at 17.9x 2023E EBITDA. This is elevated and a result of the merger. Using 2025 numbers, the valuation drops back to 12.4x, which is what other railroads trade at (just based on 2023 numbers). So, that's what we're dealing with here. We have two years of strong growth priced in.

Data by YCharts

While I believe that this is completely justified, it doesn't make CP a screaming buy at current levels.

Moreover, as the chart below shows, the CP stock price has ignored the weakness in the ISM Manufacturing Index. The lower part of the chart shows how much CP shares have sold off from their all-time high (red line). The black line displays the ISM Index. Other railroads have adjusted to the decline in the ISM. CP has not, thanks to the aforementioned factors.

TradingView

While I do not expect CP shares to suddenly drop 30%, I believe that CP shares will be unable to break out until economic growth bottoms.

The moment economic growth bottoms, I think CP will break out and quickly rise to US$100 per share (in New York).

Takeaway

In my opinion, CP is currently the leading Class I railroad. Its recent merger with Kansas City Southern has been approved and completed, it benefits from a strong advantage in bulk and merchandise markets, and its smart decision-making has resulted in an impressive performance in intermodal, despite industry challenges.

In addition, CP is effectively managing its operating costs, resulting in a favorable operating ratio and a high likelihood of continuous improvement throughout the year. The company is also forging strategic partnerships with trucking companies to expand its long-term routes, which will enable it to compete with companies like Union Pacific (UNP), in which I also hold shares.

Although CP shares may not be undervalued, I believe that their valuation and outperformance compared to their peers are justified. While they are expected to remain in a prolonged sideways trend, this could shift into a strong breakout once economic demand stabilizes. As a result, my strategy is to accumulate CP shares on any correction.