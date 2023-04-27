panida wijitpanya

Over the past 6 months I have spoken often about Meta (NASDAQ:META) and published many articles about how undervalued it was, but today I can no longer say the same at roughly $230 per share. Honestly, I thought Meta was very undervalued, but I did not expect it to recover in such a short time. It exceeded my expectations, no doubt about it. I think it also exceeded the expectations of those who were calling me crazy to buy Meta at $100 per share.

After this quarterly report my opinion toward the company remains positive and I will not sell any shares; however, compared to a few months ago the situation has totally changed: since the October low there has been a 160% rise and I believe now Meta is trading at its fair value.

Comment on Q1 2023

There was no major news, overall it was a good Q1 as expectations were exceeded and the community continues to grow.

Let's start with the income statement.

Meta Q1 2023

Revenues had a 3% increase over Q1 2022, not bad considering the current macroeconomic environment. We certainly couldn't have expected better, growth expectations have shrunk a lot in recent months and the price has already largely discounted it. In any case, the advertising industry remains resilient, and we have also noticed this from Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) results.

Despite rising revenues, however, operating income fell by 15%, but there is no need to worry.

Meta Q1 2023

Meta has announced several times over the past few months that it is planning to improve the efficiency of its business and reduce unnecessary costs. This translates into layoffs, infrastructure consolidation initiatives, and data center restructuring. In this Q1 the costs of these initiatives were $1.14 billion, but the company estimates that for the full FY2023 they will be between $3-5 billion. Without these expenses, the operating margin would have been 29% rather than 25%.

In short, this will certainly not be the year when Meta's margins return to what they once were, but after all, shareholders should've expected this. The company's focus is currently on the long term and it seems willing to sacrifice the short term. Getting back to stable operating income above 40% will take time, partly because the Reality Labs segment continues to suck money.

Meta Q1 2023

While Family of Apps remains a certainty, Reality Labs still generates billion-dollar losses each quarter and in FY2023 they will be larger than in FY2022 according to Susan Li's words. In my opinion, although negative, it is still too early to judge the results of this emerging segment. The company has never promised that the metaverse and everything around it would be successful today, it has always been very clear about its very long-term view.

At the moment, what we can judge are the investments in the Family of Apps sector, the main reason why Meta's CapEx in recent months has skyrocketed. Here are Mark Zuckerberg's words on the subject.

Our investment in recommendations and ranking systems has driven a lot of the results that we're seeing today across our discovery engine, Reels, and ads. Along with surfacing content from friends and family, now more than 20% of content in your Facebook and Instagram feeds are recommended by AI from people, groups, or accounts that you don't follow. Across all of Instagram, that's about 40% of the content that you see. Since we launched Reels, AI recommendations have driven a more than 24% increase in time spent on Instagram. Our AI work is also improving monetization. Reels monetization efficiency is up over 30% on Instagram and over 40% on Facebook quarter-over-quarter. Daily revenue from Advantage+ Shopping Campaigns is up 7x in the last six months.

Huge investments in AI have already had 2 major payoffs:

Increasing the time spent by users on Meta platforms.

Significantly improving the monetization of Reels.

Reels are slowly impacting TikTok and government concerns can only exacerbate this process.

And in all of this, let's not forget WhatsApp.

Our work to build out business messaging as the next pillar of our business is making progress too. I shared last quarter that click-to-message ads reached a $10 billion revenue run-rate. And since then, the number of businesses using our other business messaging service - paid messaging on WhatsApp - has grown by 40% quarter-over-quarter.

In short, the Family of Apps segment is more alive than ever and recent investments are paying off.

Meta Q1 2023

Daily users are growing more and more and have surpassed 3 billion in this Q1 2023. Sure, growth is slow, but how could it be the other way around? It is hard to find anyone who does not log on once a day to one of Meta's apps. Those who criticize Meta are probably doing so through a Facebook post.

Meta Q1 2023

Facebook's daily users continue to increase, despite the fact that many believe it is a dying social network. Apparently, knowing some people are no longer active on Facebook is not enough to say that no one logs on anymore. Europe, the U.S. and Canada have stalled for years; the bulk of the growth comes from the billions of people in the East and the rest of the world.

Meta Q1 2023

In any case, not only users, but also average revenue per user is growing. Compared to Q1 2022 there has been an improvement in all geographic areas.

To make a long story short, the Family of Apps segment is still growing despite the current economic environment that is not easy. Of course, margins are coming down in the last few quarters, but that is the risk to pay if you want to invest in a long-term project. Finally, investments in the core business are paying off, and that is what matters most to me.

At $230 per share Meta is no longer a bargain as it was at $100 obviously, but I would not be surprised if it continues to perform well. Anyway, this matters very little to me, if I decided to invest in Meta it is not to take profit in a few months, but because I want to hold my position for years. I still believe in its long-term potential.