Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 1:45 PM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.3K Followers

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Goers – Vice President-Finance and Investor Relations

Russell Weiner – Chief Executive Officer

Sandeep Reddy – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Bittner – Oppenheimer

Peter Saleh – BTIG

Sara Senatore – Bank of America

Dennis Geiger – UBS

Gregory Francfort – Guggenheim

Chris Carril – RBC Capital Markets

Brian Harbour – Morgan Stanley

David Palmer – Evercore ISI

Joshua Long – Stephens

Chris O’Cull – Stifel

Andrew Charles – Cowen

Lauren Silberman – Credit Suisse

John Ivankoe – JPMorgan

John Parke – Wells Fargo

Todd Brooks – Benchmark

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Domino's Pizza's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.

And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Mr. Ryan Goers, Vice President, Finance, Investor Relations. Go ahead, sir.

Ryan Goers

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our conversation regarding the results for the first quarter of 2023. Today's call will feature commentary from Chief Executive Officer, Russell Weiner; and Chief Financial Officer, Sandeep Reddy. As this call is primarily for our investor audience, I ask all members of the media and others to be in a listen-only mode.

I want to remind everyone that the forward-looking statements in this morning's earnings release and 10-Q also apply to our comments on the call today. Both of those documents are available on our website. Actual results or trends could differ materially from our forecast. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.