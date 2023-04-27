Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

EQT Corp (EQT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 1:50 PM ETEQT Corporation (EQT)
EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cameron Horwitz - MD, IR & Strategy

Toby Rice - President, CEO & Director

David Khani - EVP, CFO & Principal Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Umang Choudhary - Goldman Sachs Group

John Abbott - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

David Deckelbaum - TD Cowen

Paul Diamond - Citigroup

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers

Josh Silverstein - UBS

Good morning or good afternoon, and welcome to the EQT Q1 Results Conference Call. My name is Adam, and I'll be your operator for today. [Operator Instructions]. I will now hand the floor over to Cameron Horwitz, Manging Director of IR and Strategy. Cameron, ready when you are.

Cameron Horwitz

Good morning, and thank you for joining our first quarter 2023 results conference call. With me today are Toby Rice, President and Chief Executive Officer; and David Khani, Chief Financial Officer. The replay for today's call will be available on our website beginning this evening. In a moment, Toby and Dave will present their prepared remarks with a question-and-answer session to follow. An updated investor presentation has been posted to the Investor Relations portion of our website, and we will reference certain slides during today's discussion.

I'd like to remind you that today's call may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results and future events could materially differ from these forward-looking statements because of the factors described in yesterday's earnings release and our investor presentation, in the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-K and in subsequent filings we make with the SEC. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Today's call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our most recent earnings release

