Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Linde plc (LIN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 1:53 PM ETLinde plc (LIN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.3K Followers

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Juan Pelaez - Head, Investor Relations

Sanjiv Lamba - Chief Executive Officer

Matt White - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Leithead - Barclays

Nicola Tang - BNP Paribas

Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan

Duffy Fischer - Goldman Sachs

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Peter Clark - Société Générale

Steve Byrne - Bank of America

Michael Sison - Wells Fargo

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

Dan Rizzo - Jefferies

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners

Geoff Haire - UBS

John Roberts - Credit Suisse

Christopher Parkinson - Mizuho

Andrew Hain - Stifel

Mike Harrison - Seaport Research Partners

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Linde plc First Quarter 2023 Earnings Teleconference and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. And after the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Juan Pelaez, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Juan Pelaez

Chris thank you. Good morning everyone and thanks for attending our 2023 first quarter earnings call and webcast. I am Juan Pelaez, Head of Investor Relations. And I'm joined this morning by Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer; and Matt White, Chief Financial Officer.

Today's presentation materials are available on our website at linde.com in the Investors section. Please read the forward-looking statement disclosure on page two of the slides, and note that, it applies to all statements made during this teleconference. The reconciliations of the adjusted numbers are in the appendix to this presentation.

Sanjiv will provide some opening remarks and then Matt will give an update on Linde's first quarter financial

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.