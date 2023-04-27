Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 2:08 PM ETO'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.3K Followers

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Fletcher – Chief Financial Officer

Greg Johnson – Chief Executive Officer

Brad Beckham – Co-President

Brent Kirby – Co-President

Conference Call Participants

Scot Ciccarelli – Truist Securities

Chris Horvers – JPMorgan

Greg Melich – Evercore ISI

Bret Jordan – Jefferies

Zach Fadem – Wells Fargo

Liz Suzuki – Bank of America

Michael Lasser – UBS

Simeon Gutman – Morgan Stanley

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the O'Reilly Automotive Incorporated First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Ali, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode and later we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Jeremy Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher, you may begin.

Jeremy Fletcher

Thank you, Ali. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. During today's conference call, we will discuss our first quarter 2023 results and our outlook for the remainder of the year. After our prepared comments, we will host a question-and-answer period. Before we begin this morning, I would like to remind everyone that our comments today contain forward-looking statements. And we intend to be covered by and we claim the protection under the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as estimate, may, could, will, believe, expect, would, consider, should, anticipate, project, plan, intend or similar words. The company's actual results could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to several important factors described in the company's latest annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other recent SEC filings. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during this call.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.