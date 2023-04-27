Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.3K Followers

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Miranda Hunter - Head, IR

Albert Benchimol - President, CEO & Director

Vincent Tizzio - CEO of Specialty Insurance & Reinsurance

Peter Vogt - CFO & EVP

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Carletti - JMP Securities

Yaron Kinar - Jefferies

Joshua Shanker - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Brian Meredith - UBS

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo Securities

Derek Han - KBW

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the AXIS Capital First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Miranda Hunter, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Miranda Hunter

Thanks, Chad. Good morning, and welcome to the AXIS Capital First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Our earnings press release and financial supplement were issued yesterday evening after the market closed. If you would like copies, please visit the Investor Information section of our website at axiscapital.com. Joining me on today's call are Albert Benchimol, our President and CEO; Vince Tizzio, CEO of Specialty Insurance and Reinsurance and our future group CEO effective May 4; and Pete Vogt, our CFO.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the statements made during this call including the question-and-answer section, which are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors set forth in the company's most recent report on the Form 10-K or our quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other reports the company files with the SEC.

This includes the additional risks identified in the cautionary

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.