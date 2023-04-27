Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 2:12 PM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), AZNCF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.3K Followers

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 6:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Andy Barnett - VP Global Head of IR

Pascal Soriot - CEO

Aradhana Sarin - CFO

Dave Fredrickson - EVP of Oncology Business Unit

Susan Galbraith - EVP of Oncology Research & Development

Ruud Dobber - EVP of BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit

Mene Pangalos - EVP of BioPharmaceuticals R&D Iskra Reic

Marc Dunoyer - CEO of Alexion & Chief Strategy Officer

Leon Wang - EVP of International & China President

Conference Call Participants

James Gordon - JPMorgan

Emily Field - Barclays

Andrew Baum - Citigroup

Simon Baker - Redburn

Mattias Haggblom - Handelsbanken

Mark Purcell - Morgan Stanley

Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim

Emmanuel Papadakis - Deutsche Bank

Matthew Weston - Credit Suisse

Luisa Hector - Berenberg

Michael Leuchten - UBS

Operator

Good morning to those joining from the UK and the U.S., good afternoon to those in Central Europe and good evening to those listening in Asia. Welcome ladies and gentlemen to AstraZeneca's Q1 2023 Results Webinar for Investors and Analysts.

Before I head over to AstraZeneca, I'd like to read the safe harbor statement. The company intends to utilize the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Participants on this call may make forward-looking statements with respect to the operations and financial performance of AstraZeneca. Although we believe our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, or may be influenced by factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made on this call reflect the knowledge and information available at the time of this call. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements. Please also carefully review the forward-looking statements disclaimer in the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.