Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.3K Followers

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Barry - Director, IR

Christopher Bilotto - President & COO

Matthew Brown - CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Maher - B. Riley Securities

Tamim Sarwary - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Office Properties Income Trust First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the call over to Kevin Barry, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kevin Barry

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. With me on the call are OPI's President and Chief Operating Officer, Chris Bilotto; and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Matt Brown. In just a moment, they will provide details about our business and our performance for the first quarter of 2023, followed by a question-and-answer session with sell-side analysts.

First, I would like to note that the recording and retransmission of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of the company. Also note that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws.

These forward-looking statements are based on OPI's beliefs and expectations as of today, Thursday, April 27, 2023, and actual results may differ materially from those that we project. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in today's conference call.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which can be accessed from our website, opireit.com or the SEC's website. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

On today's

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.