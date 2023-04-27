Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 2:21 PM ETWaste Management, Inc. (WM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.3K Followers

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ed Egl - Senior Director, IR

Jim Fish - President and CEO

John Morris - EVP and COO

Devina Rankin - EVP and CFO

Tara Hemmer - SVP and CSO

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Burgmeier - Citi

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Tyler Brown - Raymond James

Michael Hoffman - Stifel

Kevin Chiang - CIBC

Sean Eastman - KeyBanc

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Tobey Sommer - Truist

Tony Bancroft - Gabelli

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Operator

Hello. Thank you for standing by and welcome to the WM First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Ed Egl, Senior Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Ed Egl

Thank you, Tawanda. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. With me this morning are Jim Fish, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Morris, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Devina Rankin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

You will hear prepared comments from each of them today. Jim will cover high-level financials and provide a strategic update. John will cover an operating overview, and Devina will cover the details of the financials.

Before we get started, please note that we have filed a Form 8-K this morning that includes the earnings press release and is available on our website at www.wm.com. The Form 8-K, the press release, and the schedules to the press release include important information.

During the call, you will hear forward-looking statements, which are based on

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.