Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 2:22 PM ETICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.3K Followers

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kate Haven - VP of IR

Steve Cutler - CEO

Brendan Brennan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Sourbeer - UBS

Ann Hynes - Mizuho Group

Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore ISI

Max Smock - William Blair

Patrick Donnelly - Citi

Eric Coldwell - R. W. Baird

Sandy Draper - Guggenheim and Partner

David Windley - Jefferies

Justin Bowers - Deutsche Bank

Luke Sergott - Barclays

Casey Woodring - JPMorgan

Derik De Bruin - Bank of America

Timothy Dale - Wells Fargo

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to ICON Q1 Results 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to the speaker today, Kate Haven. Please go ahead, ma'am. Your line is open.

Kate Haven

Good day, and thank you for joining us on this call covering the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Also on the call today, we have our CEO, Dr. Steve Cutler; and our CFO, Mr. Brendan Brennan. I would like to note that this call is webcast and that there are slides available to download on our website to accompany today's call.

Certain statements in today's call will be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business. And listeners are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.