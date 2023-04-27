manassanant pamai/iStock via Getty Images

Investing Thesis

In my most recent article for Seeking Alpha, I discussed how, the longer the current bear market drags on, the more I find myself looking at healthcare and insurance stocks, reasoning that they tend to offer three very important things for investors during less-then-stellar markets:

Steady demand: Since healthcare insurance is a necessity, the demand for healthcare services is unlikely to diminish anytime soon. As a result, good healthcare insurance providers tend to be relatively stable and predictable businesses. I like stable and I love predictable. Potential for growth: As a large portion of the American population continues to age and healthcare costs continue to rise, there is a growing need for healthcare insurance providers. This need may well translate into potential growth opportunities for investors in the industry. While I usually seek out income over growth, I rather like the idea of finding an investment that can grow while most others are treading water. Resilience to economic downturns: This is the big one for me. Healthcare insurance providers tend to be relatively resistant to economic downturns because people tend to prioritize healthcare spending even when they cut down on discretionary spending.

As I continued looking over healthcare stocks, I found myself considering Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) as a potential investment. Below, following a brief company overview, I outline the three reasons I am considering adding Stryker to my portfolio.

Business Overview

Founded in 1941 and maintaining headquarters in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Stryker Corporation is a leading global technology company that develops and produces medical devices and equipment for a variety of niches in the healthcare space. Stryker is one of the largest medical technology companies in the world, with a market capitalization of over $113 billion as of April 2023. Stryker's business is organized into three main segments:

Orthopedics: Stryker's orthopedics segment focuses on the development and production of devices for joint replacement, trauma, and spinal repair, as well as a variety of related surgical instruments.

MedSurg: The company's MedSurg segment, as the portmanteau in its name suggests, develops and produces medical and surgical equipment ranging from endoscopic and imaging systems to powered surgical tools.

Neurotechnology and Spine: Stryker's Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers a range of neurosurgical and spinal devices, including state-of-the-art implants, instruments, and biologics.

Innovation and Growth Opportunities

An aging population (and, importantly, the increasing demand for healthcare services that an aging population tends to bring with it) provides significant growth opportunities for Stryker since the company maintains a broad portfolio of products and services that address the medical and surgical needs of this growing demographic. As people age, they tend to experience more health problems and, accordingly, require more medical care. Indeed, as more and more people live into their seventies, eighties, and beyond, hitherto uncommon age-related ailments such as joint and spine deterioration have become much more common. Given that Stryker is a leading producer of devices used by surgeons in joint replacement and spinal surgeries, it stands to reason that the company will benefit from increased demand.

Stryker Corporation is well-positioned to benefit from these trends for several reasons. First, the company has a broad portfolio of products and services that address a range of medical needs, including joint replacement and trauma surgery, surgical instruments, imaging systems, and neurosurgical and spinal devices. This means that Stryker can benefit from growth in multiple areas of the healthcare industry.

Indeed, Stryker has a strong reputation for innovation in these areas and has introduced several successful products that address emerging medical needs. It has also actively sought out promising technologies offered by smaller companies to acquire and develop further. For instance, in response to the increasing number of hip and knee replacement surgeries we see in a senescent population, Stryker acquired the Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery system in 2013. The Mako system consists of a robotic arm that is controlled by a surgeon and a computer system that provides real-time feedback and imaging guidance during all phases of the surgical procedure. The surgeon uses the robotic arm to remove damaged bone and tissue with great precision and to prepare the joint for the insertion of an implant. The robotic arm's high degree of precision helps the surgeon to accurately place the implant, which can lead to better alignment, stability, and overall function of the joint. The Mako system uses a combination of 3D imaging and computer-assisted planning to develop patient-specific surgical plans, which factors the patient's unique anatomy and alignment into its calculations. This ability to account for anatomical variability enables the surgeon to tailor the procedure to each individual patient, which can drastically improve patient outcomes and dramatically reduce the risk of complications.

Similarly, Stryker's Endoscopy division has developed advanced visualization systems that improve the accuracy and efficiency of minimally invasive surgery.

Strong Financial Performance

Over the past decade, Stryker has enjoyed steady revenue growth, driven by a combination of organic growth and the aforementioned strategic acquisitions. In 2022, for instance, the company generated over $18 billion in revenue, up from just over $9 billion in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate over 5%. This growth has been driven both by the company's perpetually in-demand product portfolio as well as Stryker's strong position in the global medical technology market.

In addition to its strong revenue growth, Stryker has consistently delivered solid profit margins. In January, Stryker's reported gross profit margin and reported operating income margin were 62.2% and 15.6% for the most recent quarter and 62.8% and 15.4% for the full year. While Stryker recognizes that "macro-economic volatility caused by alleviating supply chain disruptions, inflationary risks, and currency fluctuations" may continue to impact the company's bottom line for the near-to-intermediate term, they nevertheless "expect 2023 organic net sales growth to be in the range of 7.0% to 8.5% and expect adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $9.85 to $10.15."

Stryker's consolidated net sales of $5.2 billion and $18.4 billion increased 10.7% in Q4 of 2022 (or 14.5% in constant currency) and increased 7.8% for the full year (or 11.0% in constant currency). The company's organic net sales increased 13.2% and 9.7% in the fourth quarter and full year. This solid performance reflects the Stryker's focus on operational efficiency, as well as its ability to leverage the company's scale and expertise to drive profitability. For instance, the company reported MedSurg and Neurotechnology net sales of $3.1 billion and $10.6 billion, which increased 15.6% in the fourth quarter (or 19.3% in constant currency) and increased 11.2% for the full year (equalling 14.1% in constant currency). Organic net sales for MedSurg and Neurotechnology increased 16.9% for the quarter and 11.8% for the year, including 15.7% and 11.2% from increased unit volume and 1.2% and 0.6% from higher prices. Elsewhere, Stryker's Orthopedics and Spine reported net sales of $2.2 billion and $7.8 billion (an increase of 4.3% for the quarter,) and increased 3.5% for 2022. Organic net sales increased 8.4% and 7.0% in the fourth quarter and 2022.

Another key aspect of Stryker's financial performance is its ability to generate significant cash flow. It is important to note that Stryker's annual free cash flow for 2022 was $2.036 billion, marking a 25.64% decline from the previous year, which itself marked a 1.86% decline from 2020. While this decline may raise a red flag or two, the decline likely has less to do with any fundamental problems with Stryker's business than it does with the continuing impact of supply chain disruptions in 2020 and 2021 affecting nearly all major multinational firms. In other words, Stryker's operating cash flow is poised to rebound as clogged supply chains unstick. Over the past decade, the company's cash flow has enabled Stryker to invest in R&D, pursue strategic acquisitions such as the Mako system, and return value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Dividends

Speaking of dividends, Stryker offers an interesting opportunity for income investors as the company has a long history of returning cash to shareholders in the form of dividends. Stryker first began paying annual dividends in the mid-1990s and has paid quarterly dividends since 2009. Since then, it has consistently paid dividends every quarter and increased the dividend payout every year, making it a reliable dividend-payer for income-oriented investors such as myself:

Data by YCharts

Indeed, Stryker's dividend growth rate has been solid over the years, with an average annual dividend growth rate over 12% from 2010 to 2022. While that rate drops slightly to 10% over the past five years, it nevertheless still exceeds the rate of inflation. This means that if an investor had bought Stryker shares in 2010 and held onto them until today, they would have seen their dividend income more than triple.

While Stryker's $0.75 quarterly payout represents a relatively low 1% yield, the company's history of dividend hikes and its comparatively low payout ratio of 30.35% suggests that the dividend is both safe and likely to continue growing in the years to come.

Of course, one reason for the low payout is the company's consistently-climbing share price, which has increased more than 300% from 2010 to 2022:

Data by YCharts

All-in-all, Stryker looks like a great stock for DGI investors willing to accept a low current yield in the hopes of generating a substantial future yield.

A Word Of Caution

While I do believe that Stryker's most recent financial report largely supports a bullish stance on the company's stock, it is important to note that there are some potentially troubling trends that may adversely impact investors. While both Stryker's reported net sales and organic net sales increased by more than 10% each in the fourth quarter of 2022, for instance, the company's adjusted operating income contracted 70 basis points to 26.6%, and reported earnings per share dropped 15% to $1.47. Stryker's reported net earnings of $563 million and $2.4 billion decreased 15.0% in the quarter. While Stryker's annual numbers still show growth in those same areas, the quarterly drop suggests that the company may be facing headwinds from the macroeconomic impact of supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures.

Stryker is expected to release their Q1 2023 earnings report on Monday, May 1 and I expect them to report flat or possibly modestly declining adjusted net earnings per diluted share and flat-to-slightly declining organic net sales compared with the previous quarter as well as year-over-year. Thus, investors looking for shorter-term gains may find Stryker to be a less-than-ideal investment while the company adjusts to inflationary pressures and supply chain recalibration. Longer-term investors, though, should expect the short-term impact of these challenges to pass as the company regains its upward trajectory. If Monday's report is particularly disappointing, watch for impatient investors to unload some shares and consider buying the dip.

Parting Thoughts

After looking over the company's financial reports and reading up on its history of returning capital to shareholders in the form of my beloved dividends, I believe that Stryker may present a good option for investors seeking both growth and income. As a global leader in surgical technology, Stryker occupies the enviable position of catering to a growing need in a potentially recessionary environment. As a growing number of Baby Boomers enter retirement on surgically-repaired knees and hips, Stryker's products will likely remain in high demand and the company will likely continue to generate substantial cash flow and regularly hike its dividend. Stryker is highly profitable, its share price has climbed steadily for the past decade (including over the past year), and the dividend is growing and well-covered. Dividend investors not needing high levels of income in the near term will likely benefit in the long run by holding Stryker and watching the dividend grow annually. I rate the stock a buy.