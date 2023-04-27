Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SLM Corp (SLM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 2:25 PM ETSLM Corporation (SLM), SLMBP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.3K Followers

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Melissa Bronaugh - VP & Head, IR

Jonathan Witter - CEO & Director

Steven McGarry - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Kaye - Wells Fargo Securities

Moshe Orenbuch - Crédit Suisse

Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW

John Hecht - Jefferies

Jeffrey Adelson - Morgan Stanley

Richard Shane - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mark DeVries - Barclays Bank

Operator

Hello. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Sallie Mae Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to Melissa Bronaugh, you may begin.

Melissa Bronaugh

Thank you, Towanda. Good morning, and welcome to Sallie Mae's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. It is my pleasure to be here today with Jon Witter, our CEO; and Steve McGarry, our CFO. After the prepared remarks, we will open the call up for questions.

Before we begin, keep in mind our discussion will contain predictions, expectations and forward-looking statements. Actual results in the future may be materially different from those discussed here. This can be due to a variety of factors. Listeners should refer to the discussion of those factors on the company's Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. For Sallie Mae, these factors include, among others, the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business, results of operations, financial conditions and/or cash flows.

During this conference call, we will refer to non-GAAP measures we call our core earnings. A description of core earnings, a full reconciliation to GAAP measures and our GAAP results can be found in Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. This is posted along with the earnings press release on the Investors page at salliemae.com. Thank you. And now I'll turn the call over to Jon.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.