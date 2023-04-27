Kevin Frayer/Getty Images News

The announcement of the upcoming spinoff of various Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) divisions into separate entities is a clear sign that Beijing's crackdown against the company is coming to an end. After years of interfering in Alibaba's affairs that led to the destruction of the shareholder value, the company's investors finally have an opportunity to benefit from the potential unlocking of value in the short- to near-term thanks to the upcoming spinoff - which without a doubt was approved by Beijing.

However, no matter how the upcoming spinoff would be structured, there's still an indication that the governmental oversight won't ease, while the worsening of the Sino-American relations has all the chances to minimize the potential upside from the spinoff in the future. As such, this article outlines the recent developments within Alibaba regarding the upcoming spinoff, tries to figure out why the restructuring is happening at this time, and highlights what the company's investors should expect in the following quarters.

The Story So Far

Back in January, the Chinese-based ridesharing company Didi received approval from the regulators to return to app stores in China after losing its approval more than a year ago when Beijing began a crackdown against the company and forced it to delist from American stock exchanges. Then, a month ago, it was reported that the company has revealed its new expansion strategy within China and planned to launch its services in various new cities within the mainland which could be viewed as a sign that Beijing's crackdown against the business ended.

Shortly after the announcement by DiDi, stories began to surface that Alibaba's founder Jack Ma who left the executive position in the company back in 2019 and left the public eye in late 2020 due to regulatory scrutiny has also returned to China and met with the current executives of the eCommerce giant that he once led. China watchers began to suspect that Jack Ma has made some deal with the government which made it possible for him to come back home. Once the stories about Jack Ma's return started to gain traction, Alibaba publicly announced in late March that it was about to split itself into six different business groups that would have their own executives along with a board of directors and would be able to seek outside funding on their own.

Considering the amount of Beijing's interference in the company's affairs since 2020 when the crackdown against the business started, it's safe to assume that the most significant reorganization in the Chinese eCommerce history so far wouldn't have been possible without the approval from the government.

From what we know so far, Alibaba will retain full control of some major eCommerce marketplaces, but it will let its cloud, logistics, global commerce, media, and entertainment divisions go their own way while retaining only some ownership stake in them. As such, Alibaba is about to become more of a holding company without getting directly involved in the day-to-day affairs of those divisions.

Even though Alibaba didn't publicly state that Jack Ma has been involved in talks about the upcoming spinoffs, the Wall Street Journal cited its own sources who claimed that the company's founder and former executive has indeed been the mastermind behind the decision. As such, it's safe to assume that Beijing has ended the crackdown against the company and has also given the green light to go forward with spinoffs since Alibaba's competitor JD.com, Inc. (JD) announced similar plans to restructure its own business in a similar matter.

We're still unsure how much ownership will Alibaba retain in each of those divisions that it lets go of once the spinoffs are completed, but it's safe to say that such a move could finally unlock the shareholder value of the company's subsidiaries in the short to near-term. This is because it was impossible for them to properly perform in recent years due to being a part of a major eCommerce conglomerate that became a threat to the ruling party of China and had to bear the wrath of Beijing. It's unlikely to be the case once Alibaba's current divisions downsize, become standalone businesses, and focus solely on their niches without becoming too big of a threat to the CCP.

At the same time, Alibaba's CFO recently hinted that the company might even give away full control of some of the divisions if they decide to go public if they would no longer be of strategic importance to the holding company. As such, it's safe to assume that Alibaba would be able to quickly unlock the value of some of its divisions at the time of their IPOs which would greatly benefit its own shareholders. Just last week, it was announced that Alibaba's logistic arm Cainiao has already begun the preparations to become the first division of Alibaba that will go public and once that happens, we'll have a better understanding of how much value such IPOs unlock and what shareholders should expect in the future when other divisions go public as well. At the same time, we should get more clarity about spinoffs during Alibaba's upcoming quarterly conference call later in May.

The Bigger Picture

Such reorganizations of big businesses within China come at a time when Beijing is aiming to revive its economy after years of harsh lockdowns caused by the spread of Covid-19 within the mainland. The latest data shows that in Q1, the Chinese economy has recovered and grown by 4.5% while at the same time, it can show an annual growth of 6% by the end of December.

However, there are also major risks to its growth story which are likely causing the government to ease the pressure on the private sector and work together. Last year, after the Biden administration unveiled unprecedented chip export restrictions to China, Alibaba's own newspaper SCMP published an article that cited a Barclays report in which it was stated that such restrictions could cost China 0.6% of its GDP and have a negative impact on its tech sector, which is something that I've also covered in the past. At the same time, the authors of the report argued that further restrictions could have a greater negative effect on the whole economy. Considering that recently it was revealed that the Biden administration is about to implement even stricter restrictions on critical exports to China which are expected to be revealed at the upcoming G7 summit in May, it becomes obvious that cracks might appear in China's growth story.

If stricter restrictions are implemented, they'll undoubtedly hurt most of the Chinese stocks as they would heighten the geopolitical risks and would likely lead to a rout in equities. We can already see how the enthusiasm around Alibaba's spinoff is waning as its stock pared all of the gains since the announcement about the restructuring due to the rise of geopolitical risks and the fact that there's still a possibility that some of the company's divisions could come at the crossfire of the potential greater Sino-American confrontation.

Considering this, Alibaba investors have nothing more to do but wait for the upcoming quarterly conference call in May and then for the first IPO of the company's logistics arm to see how spinoffs will play out over time. As for the current expectations, the street continues not to be convinced about Alibaba's ability to greatly perform in its current state despite the growth of the Chinese economy as the consensus is that the management will report limited growth in revenues in dollar terms in May for the quarter and year that ended in March.

At the same time, there are still questions about how much value is going to be unlocked with the upcoming spinoffs and how big of an impact Beijing is going to have over those standalone companies, and their subsequent ability to create shareholder value. Since I started covering Alibaba here on Seeking Alpha in the second half of 2021, I've been constantly noting how the company's stock is constantly undervalued based solely on the fundamentals, and yet it doesn't stop its shares from further depreciation due to the interferences by Beijing. My latest discounted cash flow ("DCF") model which was published after the release of the previous earnings report for the quarter that ended in December showed that Alibaba's fair value is $124.10 per share, but since that time the company's shares still failed to reach even the levels of $110 per share at a time when the business's Western peers have been aggressively growing.

While it's a good thing in the short- to near-term that the crackdown so far has ended, we shouldn't forget that Beijing still has golden shares in some of Alibaba's divisions, while the implementation of stricter regulations regarding various industries could have a negative direct impact on the performance of upcoming standalone companies in the long run.

The Bottom Line

While we still need to wait for the upcoming earnings call in May to figure out how Alibaba Group Holding Limited's restructuring would look like, it's safe to assume that the upcoming spinoff has all the chances to immediately unlock some of the company's value in case we see several IPOs happening at the same time. However, it's also safe to say that Beijing's oversight over Alibaba and all its other divisions that would become separate entities won't ease anytime soon while the worsening of the Sino-American relations could minimize the potential upside of the restructuring in the long run. As such, it's safe to assume that it's highly unlikely that non-Chinese nationals would greatly benefit from betting on Alibaba Group Holding Limited's long-term success in the current climate of heightened geopolitical risks.

