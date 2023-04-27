Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Northrop Grumman: Q1 Stellar But Long Term In Doubt Due To Government Finances Deterioration

Apr. 27, 2023 3:39 PM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)
Summary

  • After the launch of Russia's invasion of Ukraine over a year ago, most defense-related stocks saw a significant stock price boost, on the market's assumption that defense spending will rise.
  • Northrop's stock is up about 50% compared with pre-war levels, even though its stock price saw a significant pullback recently.
  • Massive street protests and strikes in Europe, and growing anxiety over seemingly out-of-control budget deficits in the US, suggest that defense spending will be cut in the long term throughout the Western alliance.
  • The thesis that military spending might actually see a reduction seems counter-intuitive, given the geopolitical context, but in the longer-term bread & butter issues always win over geopolitical considerations.
  • The growing rift between the US and traditional Middle East allies could also cut sales.  A solid Q1 is arguably providing a selling window, rather than signaling a buying opportunity.

Northrop Grumman office in San Diego, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Investment thesis

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year provided defense stocks with a major boost to their valuations and stock prices. In effect, revenue and presumably profits growth has been baked into the outlook of most relevant Western Defense companies. Northrop

Northrop Grumman stock price and financial metrics

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman sales Q4, 2022 versus Q4, 2021

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman operating income

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman 2022 revenues & 2023 guidance

Northrop Grumman

CBO debt/GDP projection to 2053

CBO

OECD selected countries decline in real average wages

World Economic Forum

