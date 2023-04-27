Ford: Avoid Catching Falling Knives
Summary
- Ford stock turned back up in March, as we anticipated. However, momentum buyers didn't return to help F sustain a breakout, as it fell back toward March lows.
- Tesla's recent earnings release likely spooked more EV and auto investors. An all-out price war could impact Ford's growth/EV growth algorithm.
- Analysts will likely ask CEO Jim Farley hard questions at the upcoming earnings call on May 2. Investors will want to know whether Ford's EV plans remain on track.
- F's momentum has weakened considerably, and buyers have failed to muster sufficient momentum to overcome the selling pressure.
- We move to the sidelines from here, as F could move below its critical support zone, potentially leading to more pain for buyers.
Investors in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) saw it turn up from its early March lows as buyers returned robustly to support the stock.
We updated investors that F was at a pivotal buying point back in March, marking the turning point as buyers drove its recovery.
However, momentum buyers (who usually come after the dip buyers) were nowhere to be seen to drive it higher past critical resistance levels that previously hampered F's recovery.
As such, Ford formed a top in mid-April and has since collapsed toward its March lows, giving up all its price gains in April.
US EV Leader Tesla's (TSLA) underwhelming performance at its recent earnings release didn't bolster confidence in auto investors worried about a debilitating all-out price war.
As such, analysts are starting to turn more pessimistic about TSLA's thesis, which likely drove the recent rotation out of EV and auto stocks in general.
Therefore, the negative sentiments surrounding the auto industry also impacted F, as investors assessed whether CEO Jim Farley and his team needed to reconsider their electrification buildout plans. Morgan Stanley (MS) analysts highlighted that leading auto OEMs should consider "dialing back the magnitude and timing of their EV CapEx and R&D plans."
Tesla's ongoing price cuts have driven home the point that CEO Elon Musk is willing to put volume growth priorities ahead of profitability in the near term. In addition, Tesla's industry-leading EV scale efficiencies have given Musk the ability to inflict more pain on his auto OEM and EV upstart peers.
Coupled with the collapse in lithium prices, which could face more headwinds in 2024/25, Musk seems willing to bet heavily on Tesla's ability to drive volume growth.
However, we think Musk's decision to cut Tesla's prices drastically likely points to a worse macroeconomic picture moving ahead that could hamper auto sales.
UBS (UBS) reminded investors in early April that the global auto industry could move into overproduction this year. Leading consumer auto finance company Ally Financial (ALLY) highlighted at its recent earnings call that it's tightening underwriting standards and expects lower auto retail originations.
Notably, Ally accentuated its concerns about the state of the economy, which could see the strength of the consumer weakening further, necessitating a pullback in lending and building up more capital buffer. CEO Jeffrey Brown stressed:
Our outlook is really let's be more conservative and posture to protect the house going forward. And if that means we give up a couple of billion dollars in originations, we'll do that. And capital preservation is certainly on everyone's mind and on regulators' mind. And we think just being prudent, building a little bit more excess capital right now, is probably a smart thing to do. - Ally FQ1'23 earnings call
With that in mind, we believe it makes sense that F momentum buyers have not returned to support the stock, allowing sellers to "send it back" to the dip buyers who bought its lows in March.
Ford is scheduled to report its FQ1'23 earnings results on May 2. Analysts on the call will likely want to know how Farley intends to cope with Tesla's aggressive discounting.
Notably, investors will probably need to assess whether Ford's plans to reach 8% in adjusted EBIT margin for its EV segment by 2026 remain on track. However, we don't expect management to revise its guidance so soon after its presentation in late March.
However, F is not expensive right now, with Seeking Alpha Quant assigning it a B grade in valuation. Coupled with an NTM dividend yield of 4.7%, it offers a robust valuation defense that should placate income investors to remain on board.
However, if investors assessed that Ford could not drive its intended EV growth projections (F grade, worst possible) in achieving two million in production by 2026, buyers might not return in a hurry.
We assessed that the selling pressure over F has intensified. Dip buyers had attempted to break the "stranglehold" exerted by the resistance zone bounded by the 50-week moving average or MA (blue line).
As seen above, F buyers have been unable to muster sufficient momentum to break through the 50-week MA, with sellers using it as an opportunity to take profit/cut exposure since August 2022.
Therefore, we assessed that the momentum for Ford has weakened considerably, and the risk/reward is no longer as attractive at the current levels (with the 50-week MA closing in fast).
As such, we move to the sidelines and watch the potential re-test of the buying momentum at F's critical support zones at the $11 level.
Rating: Hold (Revised from Buy).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
