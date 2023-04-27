Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 3:16 PM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH)
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Vereb - Head of Investor Relations

Ralph Andretta - President and Chief Executive Officer

Perry Beberman - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW

Vincent Caintic - Stephens

Moshe Orenbuch - Credit Suisse

Mihir Bhatia - Bank of America

Jeff Adelson - Morgan Stanley

Bill Carache - Wolfe Research

Regi Smith - JPMorgan

Dominick Gabriele - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Bread Financials’ First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Daisy, and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

It's now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Brian Vereb, Head of Investor Relations at Bread Financial to begin. So Brian please go ahead.

Brian Vereb

Thank you. Copy of the slides we will be reviewing and the earnings release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. On the call today, we have Ralph Andretta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bread Financial; and Perry Beberman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bread Financial.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the comments made on today's call and some of the responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the company's earnings release and other filings with the SEC.

Also on today's call, our speakers will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures which we believe will provide useful information for investors. Reconciliation of those measures to GAAP are included in our quarterly earnings materials posted on our Investor Relations website at breadfinancial.com.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to

