Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Brian Vereb - Head of Investor Relations

Ralph Andretta - President and Chief Executive Officer

Perry Beberman - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW

Vincent Caintic - Stephens

Moshe Orenbuch - Credit Suisse

Mihir Bhatia - Bank of America

Jeff Adelson - Morgan Stanley

Bill Carache - Wolfe Research

Regi Smith - JPMorgan

Dominick Gabriele - Oppenheimer

Brian Vereb

Thank you. Copy of the slides we will be reviewing and the earnings release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. On the call today, we have Ralph Andretta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bread Financial; and Perry Beberman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bread Financial.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the comments made on today's call and some of the responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the company's earnings release and other filings with the SEC.

Also on today's call, our speakers will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures which we believe will provide useful information for investors. Reconciliation of those measures to GAAP are included in our quarterly earnings materials posted on our Investor Relations website at breadfinancial.com.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Ralph Andretta.

Ralph Andretta

Thank you, Brian, and good morning to everyone joining the call. I will begin today's call by reviewing our key focus areas as we continue to execute business transformation. Then, given the recent volatility in the banking sector, I will highlight the company's strong financial standing and the actions we have taken to improve our stability. Finally, Perry will review the financials for the first quarter.

We have made great progress in the first quarter including building our total company TCE to TA capital ratio above the 9% level. Starting on Slide 3, our current initiatives centered on four key focus areas, growing responsibly, strengthening our balance sheet, optimizing data and technology and strategically investing in our business. Sustainable, profitable growth has been a focal point for our management team over the past three years. And now we'll continue moving forward.

Our business development pipeline remains active with first quarter new partner launches including all pet credit, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Michaels, the New York Yankees and world market. Also, we are pleased to announce the extension of our long standing relationship with Signet, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. With the extension of five largest brand partners based on outstanding loan balances are now secured through at least 2028. We will continue to support organic and new partner growth that we expect will deliver long term value.

We will continue to enhance our capital position. We find our funding structure and proactively manage our credit, liquidity and interest rate risk to strengthen our balance sheet. Additionally, as we near the end of significant tech monetization initiatives, we have begun to leverage the innovative capabilities gain through the Fiserv platform, converting to the cloud and Alberia our new collection solution all to benefit from scale to platform optimization and speed to market.

Finally, our technology and product innovation will continue in 2023. Just this month we received industry recognition for our Bread Cashback Card launch being named best credit card payment solution by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards. This acknowledgement highlights our team's dedication to creating innovative, transparent and easy to use payment solutions that serve the ever changing needs of our consumers. We will continue the spirit of innovation with a focus on expanding our digital and mobile customer engagement to provide customers with enhanced experiences. As always, we remain disciplined in our investing to drive long term growth.

Moving to Slide 4. Through our business transformation efforts, we have made decisions to enhance financial resiliency of our company. Over the past three years, we have improved our product, partner and funding diversification, strengthened our balance sheet and enhanced our credit risk management and underlying credit distribution.

We continuously update our credit risk management models and underwriting criteria with an emphasis on proactively managing credit lines and balances. We believe that our improved risk profile coupled with a more diverse portfolio and brand partner base strongly positioned us to man through the entire economic cycle and outperform historic levels.

Slide 5 provides additional color on our balance sheet management and discipline financial oversight. Starting with our funding, we have a diverse, stable and growing funding base.

Notably, we notably, we experienced net positive inflows of deposit balances on our Bread savings direct to consumer platform during the first quarter of 3% from year end, as well as over the last two weeks of March, when many banks experienced net deposit outflows. Our program consists of nearly 100,000 accounts with more than 90% of total deposits within the FDIC insurance limits. We remain confident in our ability to efficiently fund our long term growth objectives and further board and our funding base. With growth from direct to consumer deposits going forward.

Our disciplined approach to financial management is reflected in our liquidity portfolio. It consists of nearly all cash held at the Federal Reserve with no held to maturity securities. We remain committed to prudent interest rate management with regard to interest rate risk, asset and liability management. Strengthening our balance sheet has been fundamental to our business transformation. And we are pleased with our progress. We significantly improved our capital ratios including nearly tripling our TCE to TA ratio since the first quarter of 2020 over 9% at quarter end. We reduced our parent level debt by nearly 40% since my arrival over three years ago and remain committed to further reducing our leverage over the coming years.

Finally, we built our credit loss absorption capacity, with a 300 basis point increase in our reserve rate from our CECL day one rate in 2020. These significant accomplishments over the past three years are a testament and dedication and commitment that to the entire Bread financial teams.

And in closing, it is that team that has enabled Bread financial to recently earn a spot Newsweek's America's most trustworthy companies list of 2023. The essential qualities that underpin successful companies, credibility, transparency and trustworthiness are consistent with our values as an organization. And we are confident that leading Bread financial with integrity and strong governance will deliver long term value for our stakeholders.

I'll now pass it to Perry to review the financials.

Perry Beberman

Thanks Ralph. Slide 6 provides our first quarter financial highlights. Bread's financials credit sales were up 7% year-over-year to $7.4 billion. While consumers continue to spend growth slow during the quarter as consumer sentiment continued to decline. We are seeing that many borrowers across the credit spectrum and all income groups are making decisions to pull back on discretionary spend as a result of broad based inflation. Our strategic shift to increase our co-brand and proprietary offerings over the past three years allows us to retain this non-discretionary general purpose spend.

Co-branded and proprietary spend now comprise around half of our credit sales. Averaging into period loans increased 17% and 7% respectively year-over-year driven by credit sales growth, brand partner launches including AAA and the NFL as well as normalization and further moderation in consumer payment rates.

The $2.3 billion BJs portfolio sale in February of this year impacted these figures. As a result of the sale, we expect second quarter credit sales to be slightly lower than the first quarter despite normal seasonal uplift in the second quarter. Revenue for the quarter was $1.3 billion up 40% versus the first quarter of 2022 resulting from the $230 million gain on portfolio sale related to the BJs portfolio and higher average loan balances. Total non-interest expense has increased 28% year-over-year. The sale of the BJs portfolio also resulted in a loan loss reserve release which benefitted our first quarter net income.

Looking at the financials in more detail on Slide 7. Total net interest income was up 13% from the first quarter of 2022 resulting from higher average loan balances. Noninterest income was $172 million in the first quarter which included the $230 million gain on sale. Total non-interest expenses increased 20% from the first quarter of 2022 and slightly declined sequentially as expected. The year-over-year increase was the result of higher employee compensation and benefits costs driven by increased hiring inclusive of accelerated digital and technology monetization related hiring, and customer care and collection staffing. We also saw increased transaction volume and systems related expenses. Additional details on expense drivers can be found in the appendix of the slide deck.

Overall, income from continuing operations was up $244 million for the quarter versus the first quarter of 2022. PP&R improved 50% year-over-year driven by the gain on portfolio sale. Excluding the sale PP&R increased $20 million or 4%. marking the eighth consecutive quarter that we have generated year-over-year PP&R growth, we remain focused on producing quality sustainable earnings.

Turning to Slide 8. Loan yields continued to increase up 100 basis points year-over-year. Loan yields benefited from prime rate moving higher, which results in our variable price loans moving higher in tandem. This increase was partially offset by an increase in reversal of interest in fees related to elevated credit losses.

Funding costs continue to be in line with our expectations. Overall net interest margins remain strong at 19% with a risk adjusted loan yield of nearly 20% in the quarter. As you can see on the bottom right graph, we continue to improve our funding mix through our actions to grow our direct to consumer deposits and reduced our parent unsecured borrowings while maintaining the flexibility of secured, unsecured and wholesale funding.

Typical seasonal loan bounce pay downs in the first quarter combined with the sale the BJs portfolio have reduced our funding requirements by over $3.3 billion from year end. As a result, we opportunistically reduced our wholesale and brokered deposits and pay down a large portion of our secured conduit line balances. Importantly, we recently renewed two of our secured borrowing condo facilities of approximately $5 billion and expect to renew the remaining upcoming maturing facility of $300 million this quarter. These funding lines provide valuable long term flexibility and further diversify our company's funding needs.

Turning to Slide 9. We are proud of the success and funding diversification we have achieved with our direct to consumer deposits. Our direct to consumer average deposits grew 70% year-over-year to $5.6 billion for the quarter. These deposits represented 28% of our total funding mix versus 19% a year ago. Again, over 90% of our direct to consumer deposits are FDIC insured.

Given the repricing characteristics of our credit card portfolio, we're able to offer very competitive rates to drive growth and maintain balance stability even admits the recent market volatility. We anticipate that direct to consumer deposits will continue to make up a large portion of our overall funding over time.

Moving on to Slide 10. Our delinquency rate for the first quarter was 5.7%, up slightly from the fourth quarter, as pressure from persistent inflation continues to impact consumer payment behaviors. The net loss rate was 7% for the quarter. We estimate the first quarter rate was elevated by approximately 40 basis points from customer accommodations made in July of 2022 related to the transition of our credit card processing services.

The reserve rate increased 80 basis points sequentially to 12.3% predominantly as a result of seasonality and the BJs portfolio sale with its higher than average credit quality. We intend to maintain a conservative weighting of economic scenarios in our credit reserve model in anticipation of increasing macroeconomic challenges, and the expected potential impact on our credit performance metrics.

As previously mentioned, we estimate that our reserve rate could increase up to approximately 12.5% in the coming quarters due to continued macroeconomic pressures.

Our credit risk or distribution mix adjusted downward from the fourth quarter as a result of the exit of the BJs portfolio and seasonality. Our percentage of 660 plus cardholders remains materially above pre-pandemic levels given the strategic decisions we have made to diversify our product mix with co-brand and proprietary card representing a larger portion of our portfolio.

As Ralph noted, we took proactive credit management actions to protect our balance sheet in the face of more challenging economic conditions. A fundamental element of our business models to manage our risk tolerance, ensuring that we are properly compensated for the risk we take. We closely monitor our projected returns with the expectation that we generate strong risk adjusted margins above peer levels. We remain confident in our discipline, credit risk management, and our ability to drive sustainable profitable growth through the full economic cycle.

Turning to slide 11. We remain focused on improving our capital metrics while supporting responsible growth and reducing our debt levels in the near term. These steps further our efforts to create additional value for our shareholders and position Bread financial for continued success. The company's actions over the past three years reflect our commitment to our stated capital priorities and the positive results of these actions are evident in the graphs on this slide. Our TCE to TA a ratio ended the quarter at 9.1%, nearly triple the first quarter of 2020 level. Our leverage continues to reduce with parent level debt down 39% over the same period.

As Ralph said, we remain committed to continuing these improvement trends. As many of you know, we are currently in the process of restructure that parent level debt that is set to mature in 2024. The completion of this restructuring will reduce our overall leverage and provide greater flexibility to support our long term growth plans.

Additionally, we have seen substantial improvement our tangible book value per common share with a compound annual growth rate of 36% since the first quarter of 2020. Taken together if you look back at all the initiatives and actions taken to successfully transform this company over the past three years and couple that with a tangible book value per share that has more than doubled over the same timeframe we believe the results show the underlying value creation and potential inherent in Bread Financial, and our commitment to unlocking this value for our shareholders over time.

Finally, slide 12 provides our financial outlook for the full year of 2023. Our financial outlook remains unchanged from the guidance we provided in January. For the full year average loans are expected to grow in the mid single digit range relative to 2022 based on our current new partner pipeline, marketing investment, consumer spend and payment patterns and credit strategies given our economic outlook. We expect revenue growth to be consistent with average loan growth in 2023 excluding the gain on portfolio sale with a full year net interest margin similar to 2022 full year rate of 19.2%. Our new outlook contemplates one more fed increase than holding steady for the remainder of the year. Recall we are slightly NIM accreative with each prime rate increase. We expect to deliver a full year positive operating leverage in 2023.

Now with the magnitude of the gain on sale, we are opportunistically investing up to $30 million of the $230 million gain on sale in the first half of 2023 as we look to accelerate our technology and digital transformation. This investment brings forward our ability to leverage the innovative technology capabilities from our new platforms and offerings to drive future operating efficiencies, product and servicing enhancements, and advanced pricing capabilities sooner than otherwise would have been possible. To provide more color for modeling purposes after you exclude the $230 million gain from reported full year revenue, as well as the incremental $30 million investment from reported full year 2023 total expenses we expect both adjusted revenues and expenses to grow at essentially the same rate for full year 2023.

At this time, we expect second quarter total expenses to be approximately flat from the first quarter. We expect second half 2023 total expenses to be lower than the first half of the year driven by lower intangible amortization expense and improve operating efficiencies related to our technology modernization efforts. With a previously capitalized software development project reaching the end of its useful life in the second quarter we're forecasting depreciation amortization expense to decline in the third quarter to a run rate closer to $25 million per quarter.

There's no change to our net loss rate outlook as we anticipate the full year 2023 rate to be approximately 7% including impacts from the transition of our credit card processing services. As you can imagine, there are a broad range of potential outcomes for the year based on various economic scenarios.

Our outlook assumes inflation remains elevated, but moderating and that these pressures will persist throughout 2023. At the same time, our outlook contemplates a gradual increase in the unemployment rate in 2022. We continue to closely monitor macroeconomic indicators, and as we gain clarity on the Federal Reserve's efforts to curb inflation, we will update our expectations accordingly.

We expect the second quarter net loss rate to trend upward to around 8% peaking above 8% in May, we are forecasting that impacts from the previously discussed customer accommodations we made in the fourth quarter of 2022 in connection with the transition of our credit card processing services will inflate the second quarter net loss rate by approximately 100 basis points. Given current delinquency trends, the third quarter net loss rate is then expected to be 7% or slightly below with July representing the last month that is anticipated to reflect the impact from the transition of our credit card processing services.

Finally, we expect our full year normalize effective tax rate to remain in the range of 25% to 26% with quarter-over-quarter variability due to timing of discrete items. We look forward to building upon the company's strong financial results in the first quarter and we'll continue to execute on our strategic priorities to build long term value for our shareholders.

Operator, we are now ready to open the lines for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today is from Sanjay Sakhrani from KBW. Sanjay please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Thank you. Good morning. I guess Ralph, maybe we'll start with your perspectives on the economy. Obviously, a lot happening in the backdrop some of what you guys mentioned on the call. I know Perry talked about a pullback in discretionary spend. I mean, how do you see that sort of following through as we move into the back part of the year?

Ralph Andretta

Yes. It's a great question, Sanjay. I think inflation is still persist, and it's still there and obviously, some of our current members are feeling the impact of some greater than others. The move from a discretionary to non-discretionary spend three years ago would have been more concerning to us, but we've diversified our portfolio of products that non-discretionary spend is sticking with us with co-brand program products and a direct to consumer product. So we're seeing that as we move forward. We talked about the loss rates, I think we're not changing our guidance on loss rates. We see improvement in the back end of the year, and we'll continue to monitor it.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Okay, great. And then maybe a follow up for Perry. I think it was positive that you guys were able to renew these conduit facilities because I think that was a little bit there was some chatter into quarter. I'm just curious if we think about tapping into other forms of unsecure, sorry, just debt period, like ABS and such, what the plans are, and maybe just the cost differential? I mean, I assume that's been incorporated into the guide. But was it a significant cost differential on those facilities? Thanks.

Perry Beberman

Thanks, Sanjay. Yes. So right now, again, I think what you heard is we've got a really well diversified source of funding. And as it relates to ABS that will, again, be something we get into the market on. We look at being opportunistic, when it's the right time in the market. And to your point interest rates are going up on all of the instruments, whether it's direct to consumer deposits, or all the other funding aspects. But right now, I'd say that we're in a good position. There is a lot of interest in what we're doing with the parent debt plan. And we'll continue to update the group as we have more to share over the coming month, but there's a, say an eager banker out there to support us. So we're excited about what's ahead.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Okay, thank you..

Thank you. Our next question is from Robert Napoli from William Blair. Robert, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good morning, guys. This is a [indiscernible] on for Bob Napoli. Just wanted to ask on the business development and partner pipeline. Could you just give some broader comments in terms of what you're seeing for the remainder of the year in terms of sales momentum? Thank you.

Ralph Andretta

Sure. Our pipeline, as in the past remains strong and what I do really enjoy about our pipeline is couple of things. One, it's a reality pipeline. We go after particular partners or new partners. We have a really good chance of securing, and a really good sense of securing the good economics. That's a very, for me, it's a very good position to be in. And also our pipeline is not just with the larger partners, it's up and down the spectrum. So small and medium sized partners de novo partners, all of those are in play in 2023, I think I had another strong pipeline. And I would expect us to be successful as we were in '22 with new partners, and we'll announce new business wins as partners and contractual obligations allow.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And just as a quick follow up. Is there anything to call out in terms of changes to underwriting standards or incremental tightening action throughout the quarter just sort of two plus three quarters? Thanks.

Ralph Andretta

We're not quite underwriting at pre-pandemic levels. We continue to monitor on a daily basis and adjust accordingly. And we'll continue to do that. We are maintaining a little bit higher standards that we did pre-pandemic, that will continue. We're very focused on surgical and our focus is long term, and not short term. So we'll continue to make adjustments appropriately as the economy trends move.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks very much.

Thank you. Next question is from Vincent Caintic from Stephens. Vincent please go ahead. Your line is open.

Vincent Caintic

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Ralph, could you provide an update on the situation with loyalty ventures?

Ralph Andretta

Sure, sure. And thanks for the question. It's clearly we're aware, and we continue to monitor the situation with loyalty ventures. As soon as the spinoff was completed, Bread financial, we've maintained nearly a 20% stake in the standalone loyalty ventures business. So we are its largest shareholder from inception, and our interest has always been aligned with loyalty ventures interest, we had hoped and expected the business would grow and thrive. As repeatedly cited its public disclosures, and its bankruptcy filings, royalty ventures business was affected by the macro economics, geopolitical and other factors that were not foreseeable and quite unfortunate.

We strongly believe that our process and decision making with respect to the spinoff transaction was entirely appropriate. And that any allegations made in some of the loyalty ventures bankruptcy filings regarding the spin transactions are completely meritless. And we are prepared and respond appropriately, including aggressively defending against any claims, should they arise.

Vincent Caintic

Okay, great. That's very helpful. Thank you. And for Perry, taking into account the recent bank industry volatility, but looking at commodity your bank has a very high excess capital ratio. Can you talk about your flexibility to dividend excess capital from the bank to the parent and any thoughts on what you can do with a capital? And if there are any restrictions on what you can do? Thank you.

Perry Beberman

Yes. I think that's a really good observation. And you can see that in one of the slides that we've had the bank level, our capital has exceeded 20% capital ratios. And that will be a source of being able to dividend up a portion of that too. As I mentioned, as we look to restructure the parent debt, the big element of it is also paying down a portion. So we will be able to dividend up a big I would say slug of that to the parent that's in excess of ratios that we are trying to hold at the banks by the middle level, we can look back historically, what the low points were, and think that that's available to then dividend up to the parent to further support our debt plans. And we have shared our plans with the regulators. And we are in constant communication to make sure that we have support.

Vincent Caintic

Great, great. That's very helpful. Thanks very much.

Thank you. Our next question is from Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse. Moshe, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Moshe Orenbuch

Great, thanks. You guys have mentioned that delinquency performance in the second -- in the first quarter kind of gave you confidence into the outlook for lower losses in the second half of the year. Can you just talk a little bit about what we're likely to see and what, what things you would have us be looking for to get increased confidence and outlook and to kind of be able to carry that into 2024?

Perry Beberman

Thanks for the question. So part of the challenge with our numbers, as you know, there's noise in it from the transition related items. And, as I mentioned there will be just 14 basis points of that impact inherent in the first quarter. And then there's going to be about 100 basis points still impacting the second quarter. So even as you look at our delinquency numbers right now, they're a little elevated for what you can see as a in the later stage delinquency, so that's what's going to affect the losses in the second quarter and part of July.

So you're going to just have to continue. Like, I think if you look at March's loss rate, you can see what largely unimpacted month looks like. And so that's part of what gives the confidence of when we get through this transition related stuff. Okay, again, I continue to look at the delinquency numbers. We're going to continue to guide along the way, it's every time we have an opportunity for what we're seeing. But what we can see which obviously, you can't see the early stage buckets are looking really good, and the role rates have improved. And that's what gives us really good line of sight into third quarter. Again, don't have a lot of great line of sight, the fourth quarter, because fourth quarter losses have really entered the delinquency stage yet.

Moshe Orenbuch

Got it. Thanks. And maybe I know that there hasn't been any kind of public movement on the whole late fee issue. But maybe you could talk a little bit about some of the things that Bread's been doing to kind of about ways of offsetting any impacts or any other things that are going on internally.

Ralph Andretta

I'll address that. I think along with the financial services industry we continue to assess the rulemaking proposal and its potential impacts where the rules are not final yet. And they are currently in a comment period, I think that ends May 3 which could result in some revisions. But those proposed changes they may be challenged in court. It could be a lengthy process, before any new rules become effective, but us with, like the rest of the industry are looking at strategies to mitigate any impact. So they are across the board, a higher APR changes, different pricing and tier strategies, fees for credit, some restructuring brand partner contracts, and lastly tightening credits standard. We don't expect any of that to be effective in 2023. And so our financials are not impacted by that at this time. When it gets closer to when the rules become final, we'll be happy to share our approach to the impact and how we intend to close that impact.

Moshe Orenbuch

Okay. Thanks Ralph.

Thank you. Our next question is from Mihir Bhatia from Bank of America. Mihir, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Mihir Bhatia

Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. I did want to ask about just purchase volume trends in the quarter. And if you can give an April update. Are you seeing any changes in customer behavior, what they're buying, how frequently they're buying, tickets sizes, anything call out? Anything you're paying attention to?

Perry Beberman

Yes. A couple of things there. So excuse me, we talked a little bit about it. We're seeing a slight move from discretionary to non-discretionary. So we're seeing that move and we were this week we were with a couple of our retail partners. And they said while they see some a little bit less traffic in their stores, the people that come in are there to buy. So people are purposely going to the retail partner establishments to buy and not to browse. And that's kind of the change we're seeing in their in buying habits. And I think that holds true for online as well.

Mihir Bhatia

Got it. And then just wanted to go back to the last week's discussion. I understand you're seeing some favorable trends in your of early stage delinquencies and roll rates. I think that's what's giving you confidence in the back half. Is it your view that as you exit the year, you'll be closer to that normalized 6% rate? Or are we still looking at an elevated loss rates here in the near term, given the macro pressures and like to get back to that midpoint, or the sub six percents going to take a little bit of all into 2021?

Ralph Andretta

I think you said it well. When you look to the back half of the year, again, thinking that should be in that seven, hopefully is a little bit below things break away, and we're actively managed credit strategies to get that rate down as well. What leads you into next year is, as you said, to the macro environment and how long does the elevated inflation persist? Where does unemployment go? 2024 will be its own set of circumstances and environment.

And we'll give guidance for that as we get towards the end of the year. But what we do expect is prepared to the first half of this year for what we're seeing where you have those system related or the conversion related accommodations in there for the customers that will not be there. So I expect things to stabilize. We're committed to get into less than 6% through the cycle. It's just a matter of when will be based on the depth and length of the cycle.

Mihir Bhatia

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question is from Jeff Adelson from Morgan Stanley. Jeff, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jeff Adelson

Hey, good morning. Perry. Just wanted to go back to the comment you made on March being a largely unimpacted month or what a luxury unimpacted month would look like. Just trying to square that with the fact that you're still going to see 100 bip impact in the next quarter approaching 8%. Was there anything in the number this month for charge offs that was benefiting you. I know BJs is out of there now. But I thought BJs would have kept the NCO rate more elevated. And just with all the other commentary I know you're expecting some more favorable trends from here. But are we still thinking more like a 7% loss rate as we exited the year? I mean, I just want to confirm that because I know you do get that seasonality at the end of the year as well.

Ralph Andretta

I think the way you're thinking about the year sounds correct. And so when I talked about the March being a largely on an impacted are far less impacted from the conversion, we had July, which had a very discrete action. And you saw that in July of last year being suppressed by over 100 basis points. And then you saw February, that spike up. Then what happened is there were further accommodations made in the fourth quarter. And those accommodations as it related to whether consumers being able to access their accounts or communications or whatever it be it caused us to do some things to do customer friendly actions. That is what's impacting April, May, June and July. So those four months are impacted by things that we did, and the back part of last year, and there wasn't anything to discrete that really impacted March. So that's why I said this, the less the least impactful month that we've we've had other than January.

Jeff Adelson

Got it. That's super helpful. Thanks for laying that out. And then just going back to the comment around slowdown and credit sales this quarter. I just want to make sure that that's a core number stripping out BJs and anything else. And I guess is that we're seeing some other issuers talk about a slowdown in March and April. Is that more of a lapping effect with coming out of Omicron? Or are you seeing some continued caution on the part of the consumer? And then I guess as we think about the different cohorts that you've learned to and you spend with you, are you noticing any sort of shifts by income or by credit FICA?

Perry Beberman

Yes, good question. And you're right. There's a lot going on in the economy. And I think Ralph gave a good answer earlier on what we're seeing from brand partners. But more broadly, it kind of ties back the question around the economy and what's going on. So obviously GDP is forecasted to continue to slow down throughout the year. Inflation is remaining elevated. Again, there's hopes that that's going to moderate as we move through the year and into 2024. Wage growth has been strong, which is helped the consumer but it's just not keeping up with inflation.

So for that portion of the population that's creating some stress, and again, why the wages are going to come under pressure, as companies start pulling back. So even though for now, unemployment remains strong we're all reading the headlines that there could be more layoffs and higher interest rates are putting pressure on companies, but they're also driving higher loan payments for consumers for their auto loans or home loans or credit card.

So, you think about I've talked about this before that K-economy and excess savings for related to stimulus, you talked about lapping that period, that's been depleted largely by middle lower income Americans even while the more affluent households seem to be doing fine. So there is a growing cohort in the population that's doing their best to keep up with inflation, but are struggling a little. And so you think about the basics of shelter, costs and utilities, those are still those are up a lot from inflation. So I think that's what's putting pressure on. So we look at consumers. We are definitely seeing a little bit of the decline that happened the first quarter because you see the decline in consumer sentiment and there's the decline in foot traffic. So those loan trends across the broad consumer growth are happening across the broader consumer group but are definitely a little more exaggerated for the lower risk scores.

So I think that's what's happening. But consumers are doing the best they can to manage a budget. They're rotating, as you mentioned back to from discretionary to more non-discretionary. And that's where we feel good about the way we've diversified our portfolio.

Jeff Adelson

Got it. Thank you for taking my questions.

Thank you. Our next question is from Bill Carache from Wolfe Research. Bill, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Bill Carache

Good morning, Ralph and Perry, thanks for taking my questions. Following up on your CFPB late fee comments Ralph, can you share any early feedback you're getting from discussions with your merchant partners? Just curious whether you're expecting any pushback from merchants, particularly those that think their sales may be negatively impacted?

Ralph Andretta

Yes. We have really strong relationships with our partners. And I know we're aligned to mitigate any potential changes or impacts that will help both parties is appropriate. I think one of the things we talked about pushback extending Signet is a true sign that it's a good partnership. And we're going to work through any of those issues that might be out there. So as I said these are partnerships, they're not vendor relationships, and we'll work through any mitigations we have to, and that's been the attitude of all partners as well.

Bill Carache

Understood, Ralph, thank you. That's helpful. And Perry, if I can squeeze one in for you on betas. By our math, your cycle to be deposit betas 44%, which is better relative to your consumer finance peers, which seem to be paying up a little bit more for deposits. Can you give us a sense of the terminal beta that you're anticipating? Or maybe at least frame how high you expect your cost interest bearing deposits to rise from here, if your outlook for one more hike is this correct?

Ralph Andretta

Yes. I think the way I'd categorize it is, we will continue to remain competitive on price. As you know, we have a low cost avenue for us to generate deposits. We don't have brick and mortar, we don't have all these servicing of operating accounts. So for us, we like it. And again, it goes back to the fact that we are variable price, credit card assets. So we're fine continuing to pass along a lot of those increased along the way.

Bill Carache

Very helpful. Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Regi Smith

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Like to, I guess, kind of take your temperature on share repurchases. We obviously recognize that there's a lot of uncertainty in the market with the economy, I guess loyalty ventures as well. And you're working through a refinancing package. But today how are you thinking about share repurchases and is there a price in your mind that asks you to give me that price is there price where buying back the stock becomes so compelling that you have to do it.

Ralph Andretta

Yes. I appreciate you taking my temperature Regi. I think a couple of things, I think we've tripled our TCE to TA ratio in three years, I think that was it's the beginning. It's partly we've hit the minimum. And, right now, given where we are, our focus is to do continuing doing what we've been doing, like we continue to invest in profitable growth, continue to pay down that debt, taking a 40% chunk out of that debt in three years. We're pretty proud of that. But there's more to do. So we'll continue to pay down that debt. And we want to build our capital. So we want to build our capital, so we can continue to add partners and have profitable growth. And then excess capital will be of course, we return that to our shareholders at some point in time. But I think strengthening the balance sheet is our focus, investing in the business. And building our capital is our focus, right now. If you had to ask me my three priorities are.

Regi Smith

Understood. And one follow up, I guess, on Bread pay you guys put out a presentation during the quarter maybe my math is off, but it suggested that credit sales for Bread pay, were probably below $500 million. Now. I know you guys are given a $10 billion sales figure a while ago and kind of pulled back from that. But it is my math right. And so you're kind of what this what's happened? What's you are thinking on Bread pay? Why is that kind of not materialized as the market has kind of grown.

Perry Beberman

I mean, I think the way we think about Bread pay, particularly as the markets move, it is a product, not the product for us. It is a product that we continue to invest in. Most importantly, that is a compliant regulatory product. That's very important to us. It's a option if people want to pay in for installment loan. It's an option for people but it's not the only product we have. We've diversified our portfolio, we've diversified our partners. So it's part of a basket of how people will borrow and buy from us and we feel good about that.

Regi Smith

You just follow up on that. Is there any risk of internment there or is it still performing at a level where there's nothing to kind of consider there?

Perry Beberman

Well, I'll answer that and I'll let Perry back me up. There is forming at a level then there is not a risk of impairment.

Ralph Andretta

Correct.

Regi Smith

Cool. Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer. Dominick, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Dominick Gabriele

Hey, great, thanks so much for taking my questions. A lot of great detail here. I was just thinking about the NIM in particular. I guess it was just down a little bit year-over-year but I know we're talking about roughly flat NIM. And so I was wondering if there's just a little bit of further deposit expense pressure on the deposit rates from here? How do we get to that roughly flat number? Is it just the yield? Or is it more pay down of debt? Because that was a huge benefit to pay down debt. And then some follow up. Thanks.

Perry Beberman

Yes. I think you're going to see a couple of things, right. So and I think the largest impact, obviously you've gotten NIM that's remaining pretty steady, because we try to manage our NIM to be rate neutral. So then you've got the dynamic of the shifting in the portfolio of seasonal movements in NIM. But one of the larger components, that's actually I'll say, moving the NIM around is the higher elevated levels of losses, credit losses, and that's called purification.

So when you have the reversal of interest in fees, and when you go from a period that was low losses [appeared] they have elevated losses, you during that period, you have a much higher percent impact or basis, point impact on your NIM from those reversal interest in fees. So if you think about the first half of the year, where we've talked about because of the conversion related items, those quarters are being more impacted from the elevated losses, and then as you go into the back half of the year, you'll also have an improvement in NIM as you no longer have as much of those reversals.

Dominick Gabriele

Perfect. That makes perfect sense. If we think about the year-over-year credit, sales growth. And the sale of the portfolio, and how that traditionally has linked to your interchange revenue net of retailer share agreements? Is it right to say that the interchange revenue net of retail or share agreements should be down year-over-year because of the loss of that or sale that portfolio?

Perry Beberman

So what I will say that, because you kind of mentioned like the retail share agreements, includes our net interchange fees and the unique brand contracts that are in there. So the best way to correlate our RSA it's related to sales. And I think that it's just constantly meeting like every new partner that comes on is a little different construct. But I think overall, I would just say it will move in line with sales.

Dominick Gabriele

Okay, perfect. Really appreciate it. Thanks so much for the insight.

Perry Beberman

Okay.

Ralph Andretta

So I just want to thank you all for joining the call this morning. I appreciate your interest and continued interest in Bread Financial, and I wish you all a good day.