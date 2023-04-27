Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Repsol, S.A. (REPYY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 3:23 PM ETRepsol, S.A. (REPYY), REPYF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.32K Followers

Repsol, S.A. (OTCQX:REPYY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ramon Alvarez Pedrosa - Head, Investor Relations

Josu Jon Imaz - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Oswald Clint - Bernstein

Biraj Borkhataria - RBC

Irene Himona - Societe Generale

Alastair Syme - Citi

Michele Della Vigna - Goldman Sachs

Joshua Stone - Barclays

Jason Kenney - Santander

Matt Lofting - JPMorgan

Sasikanth Chilukuru - Morgan Stanley

Pedro Alves - CaixaBank

Fernando Abril-Martorell - Alantra

Alessandro Pozzi - Mediobanca

Giacomo Romeo - Jefferies

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Repsol First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Today's conference will be conducted by Mr. Josu Jon Imaz, CEO, and a brief introduction will be given by Mr. Ramon Alvarez Pedrosa, Head of Investor Relations.

I will now like to hand the call over to Mr. Alvarez Pedrosa. Sir, you may begin.

Ramon Alvarez Pedrosa

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome to Repsol's first quarter results conference call. Today's call will be hosted by Josu Jon Imaz, our Chief Executive Officer, with other members of the executive team joining us as well.

Before we start, let me draw your attention to our disclaimer. During this presentation, we may make forward-looking statements based on estimates. Actual results may differ materially, depending on a number of factors as indicated in the disclaimer.

I will now hand the call over to Josu Jon.

Josu Jon Imaz

Thank you, Ramon. Good afternoon to everyone joining us in this conference call. Today, I will start with the key messages, before moving to the business performance and financial results. At the end, I'll provide you with our updated outlook for 2023. After the presentation, we will be available to answer your questions.

Starting with the main messages, the complex and volatile environment

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.