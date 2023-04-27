Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 3:39 PM ETMarineMax, Inc. (HZO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.32K Followers

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Solomon - Sharon Merrill, IR

Mike McLamb - Chief Financial Officer

Brett McGill - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Joe Altobello - Raymond James

Fred Wightman - Wolfe Research

Drew Crum - Stifel

Sean Wagner - Citigroup

Eric Wold - B. Riley Securities

John Healy - Northcoast Research

Brandon Rollé - D.A. Davidson

Joe Nolan - Longbow Research

Operator

Good morning. and welcome to the MarineMax, Inc. Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Conference Call. Today’s conference call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Scott Solomon of the company’s Investor Relations firm, Sharon Merrill. Please go ahead, sir.

Scott Solomon

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Hosting today’s call are Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President of MarineMax; and Mike McLamb, the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Brett will discuss the company’s operating highlights. Mike will take you through the financial results, Brett will make some concluding comments, and then management will be happy to take your questions. By now, you should have received a copy of the earnings release issued today. If not, please e-mail our IR team at hboinvestorrelations.com and a copy will be e-mailed to you.

With that, I will turn the call over to Mike McLamb.

Mike McLamb

Thank you, Scott. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining this call. I’d like to start by reminding you that certain of our comments are forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of today. .These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks include, but are not limited to, the impact of seasonality and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.