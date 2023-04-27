Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SCHG: Heavier Exposure To Earnings Power Of Apple, Microsoft, And Google

Summary

  • The recent earnings reports of Microsoft and Google clearly demonstrated the power of big technology companies. Amazon's report is due out after the close today.
  • As I said during the entire 2022 bear-market in technology stocks, I continue to say today: the leading tech stocks continue to generate fantastic free-cash-flow.
  • Unlike last year, the U.S. dollar is falling. That lessens a major headwind that most of these global companies faced during the 2022 bear market.
  • The SCHG ETF is a cost-efficient (0.04% expense fee) way for investors to gain concentrated & diversified exposure to the best technology companies like Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia.
  • SCHG also has an excellent long-term performance track record: an average annual 10-year return of 14.4%.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

As I reported throughout the 2022 bear-market in technology stocks, the leading technology companies continued to deliver strong free-cash-flow. The recent earnings reports from Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) were a reminder and more of

Chart
Data by YCharts

SCHG ETF Top-10 Holdings

Schwab

Chart
Data by YCharts

SCHG ETF Top Sectors Exposure

Schwab

SCHG ETF Performance Track Record

Schwab

Chart
Data by YCharts

U.S. Dollar Index

MarketWatch

Chart
Data by YCharts

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHG, GOOG, AMZN, QQQ, VOO, DIA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

