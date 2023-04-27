Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

DBP: Precious Metals Likely To Soften

John Overstreet
Summary

  • Precious metals in general look 'overbought' relative to other assets, particularly Treasuries, that tend to perform well in market downcycles.
  • Gold makes up 80% of DBP's holdings while silver makes up the remaining 20%.
  • On a long-term basis, gold's performance looks overstretched relative to other key commodities like copper and crude oil.
  • Silver is more sensitive to cyclical pressures than is gold and this may provide additional drag to DBP's returns.
  • Precious metals are likely to do well compared to other commodity classes and equities, but have limited upside potential, especially relative to long-term Treasuries.

When I last wrote about precious metals in October of last year, I focused primarily on what they (especially gold) can tell us about other commodity and asset classes. But, I did assign gold "a 'Hold' rating, because I expect continued weakness in commodities" even though "the metal also has

TLT, DBP, DBC, and SPY performance since October 2022

Chart A. Precious metals have outperformed other asset classes since October. (Stockcharts.com)

S&P 500 earnings, industrial metals cycles

Chart B. Earnings and industrial metals cycles tend to be correlated with one another. (Robert Shiller data, World Bank)

10-year US Treasury yield cycles 1962-2023

Chart C. Bond yield cycles also appear to have turned. (St Louis Fed)

Drawdowns in S&P 500 and yield curve

Chart D. The S&P 500 has also suffered, as equities begin to correlate with the market cycle. (St Louis Fed; Shiller data)

idealized depiction of commodity cycles

Chart E. Commodity cycles have historically had a consistent rhythm with respect to one another. (Author)

idealized depiction of the market cycle--commodities, earnings, and interest rates

Chart F. Commodity cycles tend to have standard relationships with earnings and interest rates, as well. (Author)

Gibson's Paradox 2.0; the relationship between real commodity prices and the earnings yield

Chart G. Real commodity prices have been strongly correlated with the earnings yield as far back as the 1870s. (World Bank; Shiller data)

Gibson Effect 2.0; the relationship between silver and the earnings yield

Chart H. Silver prices seem to follow the earnings yield, but have seem more rangebound. (World Bank; Shiller data)

Gibson's Paradox 2.0: platinum prices vs earnings yield

Chart I. Like silver, platinum prices seem rangebound. (World Bank; Shiller data)

Gibson's Paradox 2.0; real gold prices and the earnings yield

Chart J. Real gold prices appear to be less sensitive to the Gibson Effect than other commodities, including other PMs (World Bank; Shiller data)

momentum in precious metals since 2016

Chart K. Precious metals momentum is high relative to Treasuries. (Stockcharts.com)

gold momentum

Chart L. Gold momentum is high but slowing. (Stockcharts.com)

platinum momentum

Chart M. Platinum momentum had been less strong, but has spiked in recent weeks. (Stockcharts.com)

silver momentum

Chart N. Silver, perhaps because of its affinity to industrial metals, has also been relatively subdued, but recently spiked. (Stockcharts.com)

gold vs industrial metals/10yr Treasury ratio

Chart O. Because of the nature of the market cycle, gold often tracks the ratio of industrial metals prices to long-term bond yields (World Bank; St Louis Fed)

gold/grains ratio

Chart P. Gold has risen consistently relative to grains over the last 25 years. (World Bank)

gold/copper ratio

Chart Q. The relationship between gold and copper seems to have stabilized by the late 1970s. (World Bank)

gold/oil price ratio vs real commodity prices

Chart R. The gold/oil ratio has almost always been rangebound and also seems to react to overall commodity conditions. (World Bank; St Louis Fed)

gold performance vs crude oil performance 2018-2023

Chart S. PMs generally anticipate market cycles, thus making them all the more difficult to predict. (Stockcharts.com)

momentum measures in gold/Treasury ratio

Chart T. Relative momentum in gold and Treasuries is likely the key metric to watch and act on. (Stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

John Overstreet
I study markets from a long-term historical view, especially the interaction between yields and inflation across all major asset classes. I have a bachelor's degree in political science, history, and intelligence analysis, and a master's in political theory. My Seeking Alpha articles have been mentioned in Marketwatch and Real Clear Markets. I have lived in Asia for twenty years.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have long positions in ZROZ,SH,RWM,REK,DRIP,SEF

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

