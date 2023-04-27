Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Will Qorvo, Inc. Finally Bounce Back?

Apr. 27, 2023 5:49 PM ETQorvo, Inc. (QRVO)GOOG, SSNLF, SWKS, TSLA, HIMX, LSCC
Joseph Mwangi profile picture
Joseph Mwangi
465 Followers

Summary

  • Shares of RF chipmaker Qorvo, Inc. have come under serious pressure over the past couple of years due to falling revenues and shrinking margins.
  • Qorvo's inventories have shot up, and the company has been struggling to offload them.
  • Qorvo's potential to bounce back lies mainly in margin and revenue improvements in the coming quarters.

Qorvo headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Earnings season is well and truly underway, with ~20% of S&P 500 companies having reported Q1 2023 earnings as per FactSet data. The pivotal tech sector and semiconductor industry have been a rather mixed bag this season, with

QRVO shares have fallen off a cliff

QRVO Stock 5-Year Returns (Seeking Alpha)

Qorvo's profit margins have been shrinking

Qorvo Profit Margins (Macrotrends)

This article was written by

Joseph Mwangi profile picture
Joseph Mwangi
465 Followers
I'm an avid investor with a long-term, and sometimes contrarian, approach to equities investing. I started out as a Tech analyst but now also cover Commodities and Energy sectors as the world navigates the energy transition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.