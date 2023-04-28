magnez2/E+ via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

The Swing Factor

This week we see yet again why the technology sector is such a wonderful place in which to put capital to work over the long term. For sure the volatility, a feature, not a bug, can give your ulcers, as 2022 taught anyone who didn't live through 2000-2003 or 2007-2010, but the long-run growth appeal doesn't fade. Earnings from Microsoft saw the company deliver growth of +7% vs. the prior guide of +3%, a 4% swing (see our earnings review here), then earnings from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) delivered growth of +3% vs. the prior guide of -2%, a 5% swing. All this at a time when US GDP is growing at plus or minus 1%. So in buying some of the largest tech companies around, you have exposure to companies which are nonetheless growing at 5-7x US GDP at this point, with operating leverage to boot. (Actually right now there isn't any operating leverage at Microsoft or Meta Platforms, but there probably will be in the future!)

After some years of the chatterati wondering what the killer app would be for Meta Platforms, it turns out it's the same old killer app that has been doing it for Google since the late 1990s and for Meta Platforms since the 2010s, and that is, ad spend. As META stock moved on the print, it took fellow ad-driven stocks The Trade Desk (TTD) and Pinterest (PINS) with it, and those are just the ones we cover - there were likely many others.

Meta Platforms' stock has front-run its fundamentals - that's normal, but the degree to which this is true has been remarkable. It's underpinned by the still-cheap fundamental valuation of course. The numbers themselves tell you that the cost cuts have still to bear fruit in terms of actually achieved margin growth. We assume this will flow through in time, and when it does, the improvement in operating income, EBITDA, cash flow, EPS, whatever, we think this can lift the stock still higher.

The only question we have in continuing to hold META is when will be the pullback and how deep will it be. META has been more or less straight up since October 2022. At no point in this rocket ride can you point to any meaningful drop along the way. This has been wonderful for longs to date, but at some point the stock will take a corrective dive just to shed some of the animal spirits now inhabiting the name.

Let's take a look at the numbers, then we'll come back to that what-happens-now topic.

META Fundamentals (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

As you can tell from the recent run of yellow, there has been little good cheer around the office at Meta Platforms of late. Growth has declined consistently since the June 2021 quarter, as has cash flow since the March 2022 quarter.

The Q1 numbers reported yesterday after the close were notable for the reversal in growth fortunes - from a guide down (-2% vs. the -1% struck in December 2022) to a material move up (+3% actual) was a very solid message to give the market. You will note however that cash flow margins continue to decline. This is a must-fix for Meta - we would expect to see margin benefits from the large headcount cuts executed by the management team in recent weeks.

Valuation is now toppy on fundamentals, in our view.

META Valuation (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

If you look back at our coverage of the name you'll see that at one point the stock was trading at 7.5x TTM cash flow. We rated the stock at Buy at that point - at which time the name was wildly unpopular. Since the rapid reversal in the stock, late buyers have joined the party and pushed the name up. We continue to rate the stock at Hold, and believe that as the operating leverage delivers earnings growth, the stock can move up to new all time highs within a couple years.

But not before a correction. Here's the stock chart. Proving that nothing in stock pricing is a coincidence, the stock found its footing at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the move up from the post-IPO lows to the all time highs. And since then it has run up in a straight line with no corrective pullbacks. You know what this means - that a corrective pullback is due.

Here's the chart as we see it. You can open a full page version here.

META Chart (Cestrian Analysis, TrendSpider)

The stock is currently in a larger-degree Wave 3 up, which is powerful indeed. But nothing goes up unimpeded, even if there's a limited supply of sellers overhead (look at the declining volumes that have bought at these prices - see the price x volume indicator on the right hand side of that chart).

So - we rate at Hold. For ourselves in staff personal accounts it's a retirement account holding we're happy to not touch. But if you wish to be a little more active with it, you might start to watch for that pullback and think about risk management if you own it already. Stops, puts, trim position size, you know the drill.

Hold rating.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 27 April 2023.