Meta Platforms' Run-Up Has Legs
Summary
- Meta Platforms' rapid stock price rebound has surprised many and irritated many more.
- It may have taken CEO Mark Zuckerberg some time to refocus on the core business, but once that decision was taken, the company has executed ruthlessly.
- Large headcount cuts ought to deliver rapid earnings growth when coupled with the already-accelerating revenue growth.
- We think the stock can make new highs within a couple years, but the road there will be bumpy. We rate at Hold for now.
The Swing Factor
This week we see yet again why the technology sector is such a wonderful place in which to put capital to work over the long term. For sure the volatility, a feature, not a bug, can give your ulcers, as 2022 taught anyone who didn't live through 2000-2003 or 2007-2010, but the long-run growth appeal doesn't fade. Earnings from Microsoft saw the company deliver growth of +7% vs. the prior guide of +3%, a 4% swing (see our earnings review here), then earnings from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) delivered growth of +3% vs. the prior guide of -2%, a 5% swing. All this at a time when US GDP is growing at plus or minus 1%. So in buying some of the largest tech companies around, you have exposure to companies which are nonetheless growing at 5-7x US GDP at this point, with operating leverage to boot. (Actually right now there isn't any operating leverage at Microsoft or Meta Platforms, but there probably will be in the future!)
After some years of the chatterati wondering what the killer app would be for Meta Platforms, it turns out it's the same old killer app that has been doing it for Google since the late 1990s and for Meta Platforms since the 2010s, and that is, ad spend. As META stock moved on the print, it took fellow ad-driven stocks The Trade Desk (TTD) and Pinterest (PINS) with it, and those are just the ones we cover - there were likely many others.
Meta Platforms' stock has front-run its fundamentals - that's normal, but the degree to which this is true has been remarkable. It's underpinned by the still-cheap fundamental valuation of course. The numbers themselves tell you that the cost cuts have still to bear fruit in terms of actually achieved margin growth. We assume this will flow through in time, and when it does, the improvement in operating income, EBITDA, cash flow, EPS, whatever, we think this can lift the stock still higher.
The only question we have in continuing to hold META is when will be the pullback and how deep will it be. META has been more or less straight up since October 2022. At no point in this rocket ride can you point to any meaningful drop along the way. This has been wonderful for longs to date, but at some point the stock will take a corrective dive just to shed some of the animal spirits now inhabiting the name.
Let's take a look at the numbers, then we'll come back to that what-happens-now topic.
As you can tell from the recent run of yellow, there has been little good cheer around the office at Meta Platforms of late. Growth has declined consistently since the June 2021 quarter, as has cash flow since the March 2022 quarter.
The Q1 numbers reported yesterday after the close were notable for the reversal in growth fortunes - from a guide down (-2% vs. the -1% struck in December 2022) to a material move up (+3% actual) was a very solid message to give the market. You will note however that cash flow margins continue to decline. This is a must-fix for Meta - we would expect to see margin benefits from the large headcount cuts executed by the management team in recent weeks.
Valuation is now toppy on fundamentals, in our view.
If you look back at our coverage of the name you'll see that at one point the stock was trading at 7.5x TTM cash flow. We rated the stock at Buy at that point - at which time the name was wildly unpopular. Since the rapid reversal in the stock, late buyers have joined the party and pushed the name up. We continue to rate the stock at Hold, and believe that as the operating leverage delivers earnings growth, the stock can move up to new all time highs within a couple years.
But not before a correction. Here's the stock chart. Proving that nothing in stock pricing is a coincidence, the stock found its footing at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the move up from the post-IPO lows to the all time highs. And since then it has run up in a straight line with no corrective pullbacks. You know what this means - that a corrective pullback is due.
Here's the chart as we see it. You can open a full page version here.
The stock is currently in a larger-degree Wave 3 up, which is powerful indeed. But nothing goes up unimpeded, even if there's a limited supply of sellers overhead (look at the declining volumes that have bought at these prices - see the price x volume indicator on the right hand side of that chart).
So - we rate at Hold. For ourselves in staff personal accounts it's a retirement account holding we're happy to not touch. But if you wish to be a little more active with it, you might start to watch for that pullback and think about risk management if you own it already. Stops, puts, trim position size, you know the drill.
Hold rating.
Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 27 April 2023.
