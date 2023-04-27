Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gerardo Cruz Celaya – Chief Financial Officer

Ian Craig – Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ricardo Alves – Morgan Stanley

Ben Theurer – Barclays

Alvaro Garcia – BTG

Rodrigo Alcantara – UBS

Unidentified Company Representative

[Call Starts Abruptly] 100 basis points year-on-year. This compression was driven mainly by increases in raw material costs, such as sweeteners and concentrate in Mexico. These effects were partially mitigated by our top line growth, raw material hedging initiatives, and the appreciation of the Mexican Peso as applied our dollar-denominated raw material costs.

Our operating income for the division increased 1.2%, resulting in a margin contraction of 220 basis points. This was driven mainly by increases in costs and operating expenses such as labor, marketing and maintenance that were partially offset by an operating foreign exchange gain in Mexico.

Finally, our EBITDA margin for the division declined 330 basis points.

Moving on our South America division, volumes increased 3.8%. This increase was driven by 4.3% growth in Brazil, 4.5% growth in Argentina and 14.8% growth in Uruguay. This growth was partially offset by a stable volume performance in Colombia.

On a comparable basis, excluding volumes of CVI in Brazil, the division's volume would have increased to 0.8%.

Our revenues for the South America division grew 6.6%, driven by our volume growth and revenue management initiatives. These factors were partially offset by the unfavorable currency translation effects of most of our operating currencies in the division into Mexican pesos. When excluding currency translation and M&A effects are comparable total revenues would have increased to solid 27.5% during the quarter.

Gross profit in South America increased 11%, resulting in a 160 basis point margin expansion. This was driven mainly

