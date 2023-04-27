Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.32K Followers

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Glaze - Principal Accounting Officer, Senior VP and Controller

Frederick Eppinger - CEO and Director

David Hisey - CFO and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Bose George - KBW

John Campbell - Stephens Inc

Geoffrey Dunn - Dowling & Partners

Operator

Hello, and thank you for joining the Stewart Information Services First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn today's call over to Brian Glaze, Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.

Brian Glaze

Thank you for joining us today for Stewart's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. We will be discussing results that were released yesterday after the close. Joining me today are CEO, Fred Eppinger; and CFO, David Hisey. To listen online, please go to the stewart.com website to access the link for this conference call.

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's press release and other filings with the SEC for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially.

During our call, we will discuss some non-GAAP measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix in today's earnings release, which is available on our website at stewart.com. Let me now turn the call over to Fred.

Frederick Eppinger

Thank you for joining us today for Stewart's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. David will review the quarterly financial results in a minute, but before that, I would like to cover our overall view of Stewart and the current market. Our efforts at Stewart over the last 3 years have focused on fundamentally improving

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.