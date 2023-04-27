Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

VTEX Lowers Revenue Growth Bar While Aiming For Operating Breakeven

Apr. 27, 2023 6:08 PM ETVTEX (VTEX)
Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • VTEX provides a range of e-commerce capabilities to companies operating in Latin America.
  • Management has guided to reduced topline revenue growth in 2023, but is targeting positive non-GAAP operating income by the end of the year.
  • With slowing revenue growth, higher marketing costs in the U.S. and Europe and macroeconomic risks ahead, I'm on Hold for VTEX in the near term.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Portrait of Florist Using Tablet at Small Business Flower Shop

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On VTEX

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) has developed a digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers who want to do business in Latin America.

Management has guided to slower topline revenue growth

Total Revenue

Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross Profit Margin

Gross Profit Margin (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating Income

Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings Per Share

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

52-Week Stock Price Comparison

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

EV/Sales Multiple History

EV/Sales Multiple History (Seeking Alpha)

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
19.01K Followers
Leader of IPO Edge
Get IPO Edge with actionable research on next-generation high growth stocks

I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.