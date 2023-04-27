Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

CACI International Inc. (CACI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 5:16 PM ETCACI International Inc (CACI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.32K Followers

CACI International Inc. (NYSE:CACI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Leckburg - SVP, IR

John Mengucci - President, Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey MacLauchlan - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bert Subin - Stifel

Robert Spingarn - Melius Research

Matthew Akers - Wells Fargo

Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities

Mariana Perez Mora - Bank of America

Prescott Forbes - Jefferies

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the CACI International Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference call over to Dan Leckburg, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for CACI International. Please go ahead, sir.

Daniel Leckburg

Well, thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'm Dan Leckburg, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for CACI International. Thank you for joining us this morning. We are providing presentation slides, so let's move to Slide number 2.

There will be statements in this call that do not address historical fact and as such, constitute forward-looking statements under current law. These statements reflect our views as of today and are subject to important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from anticipated. Those factors are listed at the bottom of last night's press release and are described in the company's SEC filings. Our safe harbor statement is included on this exhibit and should be incorporated as part of any transcript of this call.

I would also like to point out that our presentation will include discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. These should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Let's turn to Slide 3, please. To open our discussion this

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.