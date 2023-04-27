Daria Nipot

Article Thesis

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported its first quarter earnings results on Thursday afternoon. In this article, we'll look at the important pieces from the report and at Amazon's outlook for the foreseeable future.

What Happened?

Amazon.com, Inc. announced its first-quarter earnings results on Thursday after the market had closed. The company's top-line and bottom-line results can be seen here:

Amazon was able to grow its revenue by close to 10%, which was stronger than expected. At the same time, the company generated earnings per share of $0.31, which came in 50% higher relative to what Wall Street analysts had predicted. The market reacted very positively to these results, sending Amazon's shares up by 8% at the time of writing, following a sizable 5% gain in regular trading hours that was largely driven by investor optimism when it comes to major tech stocks due to Meta's (META) strong results from Wednesday afternoon.

Amazon's Performance: Light And Shadow

Delving into the company's results, we see that there were both positives and negatives. It was pretty clear that growth would not be overly strong during the quarter, relative to the business growth AMZN has delivered in the past, due to several contributing factors.

First, currency rates are a headwind in the current environment for a company like Amazon, which is active around the world and which generates a substantial portion of its revenue in currencies other than the US dollar. With the US dollar strengthening over the last year, it's not surprising to see that Amazon's reported results were negatively impacted by currency rate movements. A strengthening US dollar is not Amazon's fault, of course, and it also seems unlikely that the US dollar will strengthen forever. Currency rate movements will not be a headwind forever, and the weakening of the US dollar that we have seen over the last couple of months suggests that currency rates will be less of a headwind in Q2, and currency rates might actually turn into a tailwind during the second half of the current year, as the US dollar was very strong during H2 of 2022 and has weakened since. No matter what, currency rates are not blamable on Amazon, thus looking at the company's underlying or currency-neutral sales performance makes sense, which was stronger than the company's reported results. Adjusted for currency rate movements, AMZN's revenue would have been up by 11%, which would be stronger relative to the GAAP revenue increase the company has delivered.

Second, the current uncertain macro environment has made some consumers reluctant to spend on discretionary goods such as those sold by Amazon. Inflation also caused consumers to spend more on energy, gasoline, food, and so on, which means that their spending power has declined when it comes to being able to buy apparel, electronics, and so on. The macro-environment thus isn't easy for AMZN today, which helps explain why Amazon's growth during Q1 was significantly worse compared to the growth seen during the pandemic when consumers were flush with cash and not able to spend money on experiences outside of their homes.

While revenue performance is important for a growth company such as Amazon, profit performance is highly important as well, of course. In the recent past, Amazon has seen its margins compress due to factors such as high fuel expenses, high shipping costs, wage increases, and so on. During the first quarter, however, the company generated operating profits of $4.8 billion, which was much stronger than expected, and which represents a nice improvement of roughly 30% vs. the previous year's period. That makes for a trend reversal vs. the previous quarters, during which Amazon showed unappealing profit growth on a year-over-year basis. During this year's first quarter, Amazon's profits grew significantly faster than the company's revenues, which is how it should be, and which can be explained by operating leverage working in AMZN's favor while inflation headwinds were less pronounced compared to 2022. Of course, a 4% operating margin is still not overly attractive, and Amazon's international segment (which does not include AWS revenues generated outside of the US) has lost $1.2 billion during the first quarter. This business unit has had profitability issues for a long time, and it does not look like this will change very soon. Thanks to a strong profit contribution from Amazon's cloud computing business and thanks to the fact that the North American business has turned the corner and is profitable again, the overall bottom line performance was still positive.

Amazon recorded some charges for severance costs during the quarter, totaling roughly $0.5 billion. If those charges do not reoccur in Q2 and beyond, profitability could improve further, especially when the full impact of the headcount reduction efforts kicks in and wage expenses decline.

While Amazon's profitability is still not great, things are clearly improving, which is good for shareholders. It looks like management has done a solid job of bringing down expenses and reigning in spending.

Looking at the cash flow picture, we see that Amazon's operating cash flows totaled $54 billion over the last four quarters, which represents a significant improvement year-over-year. Thanks to stronger operating cash flows, Amazon has now managed to generate a small positive free cash flow number as well, as that metric totaled $3.3 billion over the last twelve months. While that's far from great for a company that's valued at $1.1 trillion (the free cash flow multiple is north of 330), things are moving in the right direction - not too long ago, Amazon was reporting negative free cash flows. When momentum remains intact and when Amazon's cost-cutting efforts result in improving operating cash flows during the coming quarters, its free cash flows should continue to climb as well - otherwise, the current valuation would not make any sense at all. It should be noted, however, that the free cash flow number was still negative, at around -$10 billion, when we account for the repayment of finance leases and financing obligations. Whether those should be included in free cash flows is up for debate, but even for those that want to account for these repayments, the good news is that this metric has improved massively as well, from an outflow of $29 billion one year earlier to an outflow of $10 billion as of the most recent trailing twelve months period.

Is Amazon A Buy?

Amazon undoubtedly is a company with a huge moat for its retail business, and its market position in the cloud computing space is very strong. That being said, a company with a compelling growth outlook is not necessarily a buy. It matters a lot how expensive shares are at a time. Today, Amazon trades for 75x forward net profits (using the consensus estimate). While its EPS estimates might change throughout the year, this serves as a solid base case. We can thus assume that Amazon trades with an earnings yield of around 1.3% - which isn't a lot considering that low-risk fixed-income investments offer yields of 3%, 4%, or even 5%. In a zero interest rate environment, a 1.3% earnings yield may have been more appealing, but it does not look attractive today - at least to me. Of course, AMZN's earnings will grow over the years, but it could take time for the company to grow into its current valuation.

Some FAANGM peers such as Meta and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) are trading at low 20s earnings multiples, while Amazon trades at more than 3x that valuation today. While Amazon's revenue growth was better than that of META and GOOG during the first quarter, its free cash flows were weaker, and its margins are way lower. I do not believe that this justifies a gigantic premium for Amazon's shares relative to how other large-cap tech stocks are valued, especially when we also account for the fact that Amazon's peers have stronger balance sheets than AMZN. Unlike its mega-cap tech peers, Amazon is not offering attractive shareholder returns via dividends and/or buybacks. While growth investors may not care about shareholder returns too much, I believe that they play an important role in the long run - and AMZN is the only FAANGM company with a rising share count right now. Due to its rather weak free cash generation, at least for now, AMZN does not have the financial firepower that would be needed for a sizeable shareholder return program.

Takeaway

Overall, AMZN has executed better than expected during the first quarter, and profitability and cash flows are moving in the right direction. They still aren't great, however, and AMZN is quite pricey.

Relative to its mega-cap tech peers, I believe that Amazon is not overly attractive, which is why I wouldn't buy shares when they are trading with an earnings yield of less than 1.5%.