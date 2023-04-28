Epiximages

A few days ago, fellow iREIT on Alpha analyst Chuck Walston wrote an article in which he "considers SCHD to be the crème de la crème of all ETFs, and it is the largest single investment in his portfolio."

I thought that was an interesting way to describe the ETF, especially since I recently launched my own REIT ETF Index:

marketvector

Now, this ETF Index is not available yet, as our team is working extremely hard to get the attention of sponsors. As most of my readers know, I've been working for a few years to develop a differentiated ETF Index strategy that offers compelling value for investors of all shapes and sizes.

The fact that Chuck Walston describes SCHD as "the crème de la crème of all ETFs" certainly caught my attention. He added,

"SCHD incorporates an additional seven quality measures to screen the stocks that will comprise its portfolio. SCHD does not invest in REITs."

That's interesting...

So let's dig deeper into this so-called "crème de la crème" pick to see why this ETF is so special...

The Basics

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is one of the best dividend ETFs one could hold within their portfolio. It checks off a lot of boxes for all types of investors.

Looking for a dividend yield above 3.5%? SCHD has that. Looking for a broad based dividend ETF? SCHD has that. Looking for a dividend ETF with strong dividend growth? SCHD has that.

The exchange-traded fund ("ETF") is managed by Charles Schwab with an objective to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index.

SCHD

As you can see in the profile above, SCHD was formed in October 2011 and they have net assets totaling $46.87 billion. One of the great things about SCHD is not only its solid total return performance over the years, but you get a low expense fee along with that strong performance. SCHD has an expense fee of 0.06%, meaning you will pay a fee of $6 for every $10,000 invested.

The U.S. economy is starting to show cracks, especially with what has been a stubborn labor force. In recent weeks, we have seen lower job openings and higher jobless claims.

More and more businesses across various sectors continue to announce layoffs. In addition, we have seen GDP growth continue to stagnant lower and lower, bringing the likelihood of a recession even higher. The good thing though, according to economists, is that many believe the recession will be mild to average at worst.

A Well-Diversified ETF Built For Any Economic Backdrop

The great thing about this Schwab U.S. Dividend ETF is its diversification.

The managers of this fund do a great job spreading out exposure across varying sectors, which will certainly help if and when the US falls into a recession.

Here is a look at the sector breakdown for SCHD:

Seeking Alpha

Industrials, Health Care, and Financials account for nearly 50% of the ETF, which is then followed by Consumer Defensive and Technology. Again, no REITs.

There are a lot of ETFs that focus more heavily on a specific sector, i.e. the XLE is an ETF that focuses on the energy sector. This can be great when the energy sector moves higher, but it also exposes investors when that sector lags. This is not as much of a worry with SCHD, based on how well spread out the fund is.

Let’s next take a look at the funds top 10 holdings and their weighting within the ETF.

Seeking Alpha

Today is a perfect example of how well diversified the ETF is.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is the ETF's largest holding, and the company released earnings results that underwhelmed investors, sending the stock sliding ~8%, yet SCHD is green on the day.

SCHD has a total of 104 positions and the top 10 positions account for 41.7% of the total ETF. This is a passively managed ETF, as the fund recently went through its reconstruction event, which brought in new stocks like ABBV.

Here is a closer look at SCHD’s top 5 positions:

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical company with a market cap of $265 billion following the stock's recent sell-off after earnings. The stock yields a dividend of 3.9% and they have a five year dividend growth rate of 14.5%. ABBV shares currently trade at a 2023 earnings multiple of 13.6x compared to a five-year average of 10.8x.

FAST Graphs

PepsiCo is one of the largest beverage companies in the world with a market cap of $260 billion. The stock yields a dividend of 2.4% and they have a five year dividend growth rate of 7%. PEP shares currently trade at a 2023 earnings multiple of 25.8x compared to a five-year average of 26.1x.

FAST Graphs

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck is a pharmaceutical company with a market cap of $288 billion. The stock yields a dividend of 2.6% and they have a five year dividend growth rate of 9%. MRK shares currently trade at a 2023 earnings multiple of 16.4x compared to a five-year average of 16x.

FAST Graphs

The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company is the leading beverage company in the world with a market cap of $275 billion. The stock yields a dividend of 2.9% and they have a five year dividend growth rate of 3.5%. KO shares currently trade at a 2023 earnings multiple of 24.3x compared to a five-year average of 25.8x.

FAST Graphs

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

UPS is a global logistics company with a market cap of $148 billion following the stock's recent selloff after earnings, which showed a sizable slowdown in its business. The stock yields a dividend of 3.8% and they have a five year dividend growth rate of 13%. UPS shares currently trade at a 2023 earnings multiple of 16x compared to a five-year average of 15.5x.

FAST Graphs

When looking at the top five positions, only two are trading below their five-year average, which does give me a little pause as an investor. However, as we have seen, the fund is very well diversified, so the weightings of the top stocks are all very close to one another, with no single stock having the power to move the entire fund.

In terms of dividends, the latest quarterly dividend paid by the fund was $0.60 per share, which annualized is $2.40. Using the annualized dividend, SCHD currently yields a forward dividend of 3.5%.

Over the past five years, SCHD has seen annual dividend growth of 15.5% and the dividend has been higher for 10 consecutive years. This shows the funds focus on companies that continue to grow their dividend.

Performance

SCHD has underperformed (SP500) and (VNQ) YTD:

Yahoo Finance Yahoo Finance

SCHD has drastically outperformed VNQ over the last 12 months.

Yahoo Finance

SCHD has also drastically outperformed VNQ over the last 5 years.

The Moral to the Story

I plan to increase my exposure with SCHD, and I agree with Chuck Walston that SCHD is "the crème de la crème of all ETFs."

Interesting observation in that SCHD has no REIT exposure which makes this ETF a pick perfect for me, because I think I do a much better job at selecting high-quality REITs.

More importantly, maybe there's a REIT ETF strategy that could be referred to as "the crème de la crème of all REIT ETFs"...

Food for thought...

As always, thank you for reading and I look forward to your comments below.

Happy SWAN Investing!