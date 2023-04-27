Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.32K Followers

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rodney McMahan - VP of IR

William Berger - Chairman and CEO

Robert Lane - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Philip Shen - ROTH

Maheep Mandloi - Credit Suisse

Joseph Osha - Guggenheim

Mark Strouse - JPMorgan

Kasope Harrison - Piper Sandler

Sophie Karp - KeyBanc

Ben Kallo - Baird

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Ameet Thakkar - BMO Capital

Sean Morgan - Evercore

Corinne Blanchard - Deutsche Bank

Andrew Percoco - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Sunnova's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and we have allocated an hour for prepared remarks and question and answer.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Rodney McMahan, Vice President, Investor Relations at Sunnova. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Rodney McMahan

Thank you, operator. Before we begin, please note during today's call we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are described in our slide presentation, earnings press release, and our 2022 Form 10-K. Please see those documents for additional information regarding those factors that may affect these forward-looking statements.

Also, we will reference certain non-GAAP measures during today's call. Please refer to the appendix of our presentation as well as the earnings press release for the appropriate GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and cautionary disclosures.

On the call today are John Berger, Sunnova's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Robert Lane, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I will now turn the call over to John.

William Berger

Good morning, and thank you for joining us.

The robust demand for our energy services, as described on our previous earnings calls, has persisted throughout the balance

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.