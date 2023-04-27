jetcityimage

After the bell on Thursday, we received first quarter results from online retail and technology giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). This report was going to be closely watched to see not only if there has been a slowdown in consumer spending, but also the crown jewel of Amazon Web Services ("AWS"). As it turned out, Amazon's quarter was better than expected, sending shares sharply higher in the after-hours session on top of Thursday's 4.6% rally.

For Q1, Amazon reported total revenues of $127.4 billion, beating street estimates by almost $3 billion. The growth was again led by AWS, showing a 16% year over year increase (excluding currency movements), and although there was a slight sequential dollar decline, the year over year growth result was a percentage point above expectations. North American segment sales were up 11% as well, with international up 9%, again both ex-currency. Overall, Amazon reported a $2.4 billion sales hit from currencies against the year ago period, but still reported a roughly 9.4% increase for the top line.

Perhaps the best part of this report though was Amazon's margin structure. The company has been working recently to cut some expenses throughout the organization. The North American segment was able to show its first positive operating margin in more than a year, swinging to a 1.2% margin as compared to minus 2.3% a year earlier and negative 0.3% in Q4. International margins were still negative, but improved both sequentially and on a year over year basis. AWS margins ticked down slightly from Q4 levels, but at 24% still remain the profit center of the business, delivering almost $21.5 billion in operating income over the past 12 months.

Amazon came in with 31 cents of earnings, beating the street by nearly a dime, and this included a half a billion dollar pre-tax charge due to the change in Rivian's (RIVN) valuation during the quarter. Amazon has made a large investment in the electric vehicle maker, but it has been forced to mark this holding down a lot in recent quarters as Rivian's losses and cash burn have piled up. The company's net income figure dramatically improved despite a nearly $2.4 billion tax headwind over Q1 2022 levels.

One of the key items I've been discussing in recent quarters for Amazon was its cash flow picture. The company has been spending heavily not only to grow out its AWS infrastructure, but also its fulfillment and delivery business post-COVID thanks to more online shopping. This resulted in free cash flow going quite negative, resulting in Amazon taking on a bit of debt. However, as the graphic below shows, trailing 12 month free cash flow trends have continued to improve and are almost back to the flat line.

Amazon Cash Flow Data (Q1 2023 Earnings Release)

For the current quarter, guidance from management was mostly in-line with expectations. Amazon is calling for revenues of $127 billion to $133 billion, while the street was at $130.34 billion. Operating income guidance may seem to be a bit light, but the company is usually very conservative with its guidance here, and the bottom line number can vary further depending on how Rivian shares fare by the end of June.

Amazon has always been one of the darlings of wall street, with 49 of 53 analysts having some form of buy recommendation on the stock going into earnings. The average price target on the street was $137 and change, implying $20 of upside from where the stock was in the after-hours even after its 7% rally. We might see a few price target hikes based on the Q1 beats, but I don't see a major reason for analysts to really change their numbers here.

There are two worries I have with Amazon at the moment, however. The first is if the US does enter a recession later this year, consumer spending is likely to take a hit. Right now, it seems like travel and experiences are getting a lot of the discretionary spending mix with COVID mostly behind us finally, so perhaps goods spending is not where you want to be currently. The other issue is if the AWS growth rate comes further down into the low teens or even single digits, there will be worries about significant competition making inroads here. Revenue growth rates for Amazon are expected to rise throughout 2023, which increases the pressure for the company to deliver in what could be a somewhat tougher environment.

In the end, Amazon reported solid results on Thursday, sending the stock nicely higher afterwards. Q1 revenues beat the street nicely and were actually above the high end of management's guidance range, despite a slightly larger than expected currency headwind. While the AWS growth rate continued to decline, it wasn't as bad as feared, and the North American segment swung to an operating profit, fueling a bottom line beat. Cash flow trends are certainly improving, and Q2 guidance was decent. For now, I don't think there is a reason investors should change their overall stance on Amazon, although I'm hesitant to recommend buying right after this $20 rally in the past two weeks given some headwinds that could be coming later this year.